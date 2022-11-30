Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version

The Telugu version of Ranjithame featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna is out. The family drama Varasudu/Varisu is scheduled for Pongal release worldwide.

The family drama Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, has a Telugu rendition of the opening song from Ranjithame. The highlights of this cheerful song are the bouncy rhythm and the hot chemistry between the lead couple.

As you may recall, the Tamil version of the song that was previously published was a huge hit with viewers. Anurag Kulkarni and Manasi are singing the song, which was written by Ramajogayya Sastry and composed by S Thaman.

Also Read: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details

Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen is the editor for the film. Varasudu/Varisu is scheduled for Pongal release worldwide.

Along with the rest of the cast, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha all had significant parts in Varisu, which Vamshi Paidipally directed.

Also Read: (WATCH) Nora Fatehi waves the Indian flag 'high' during the FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

Recently, the Telugu Film Producers Council issued a press statement stating that plain Telugu films will be given precedence over dubbed ones during Sankranthi and Dasara. However, the producers will surely get enough screens to succeed commercially in the Telugu states. In addition to Akhil Akkineni's Agent, Varasudu will go up against Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy when it is released.