Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version

    The Telugu version of Ranjithame featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna is out. The family drama Varasudu/Varisu is scheduled for Pongal release worldwide.

    Ranjithame song out: Thalapathy Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna's song released in Telugu version RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

    The family drama Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, has a Telugu rendition of the opening song from Ranjithame. The highlights of this cheerful song are the bouncy rhythm and the hot chemistry between the lead couple. 

    As you may recall, the Tamil version of the song that was previously published was a huge hit with viewers. Anurag Kulkarni and Manasi are singing the song, which was written by Ramajogayya Sastry and composed by S Thaman.

    Also Read: Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details

    Karthick Palani is the cinematographer and KL Praveen is the editor for the film. Varasudu/Varisu is scheduled for Pongal release worldwide.

    Along with the rest of the cast, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha all had significant parts in Varisu, which Vamshi Paidipally directed. 

    Also Read: (WATCH) Nora Fatehi waves the Indian flag 'high' during the FIFA World Cup 2022 performance

    Recently, the Telugu Film Producers Council issued a press statement stating that plain Telugu films will be given precedence over dubbed ones during Sankranthi and Dasara. However, the producers will surely get enough screens to succeed commercially in the Telugu states. In addition to Akhil Akkineni's Agent, Varasudu will go up against Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veeraya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy when it is released.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms actress shares photo says Aww My heart RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms; actress shares photo says, "Aww…My heart"

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details RBA

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Myositis Treatment: Yashoda actress to visit South Korea for advance therapy-report RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu Myositis Treatment: Yashoda actress to visit South Korea for advance therapy-report

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi shows off her SEXY dance moves as she sets the stage on fire (VIDEOS) RBA

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Nora Fatehi shows off her SEXY dance moves as she sets the stage on fire (VIDEOS)

    Is Kriti Sanon really dating Prabhas? Here's what Bhediya actor has to say RBA

    Is Kriti Sanon really dating Prabhas? Here's what Bhediya actor has to say

    Recent Stories

    Who is Amit Arora, the Gurugram-based Buddy Retail director arrested in Delhi excise policy case AJR

    Who is Amit Arora, the Gurugram-based Buddy Retail director arrested in Delhi excise policy case

    China 'warned' US officials over India, told them 'not to interfere' in relationship - adt

    China 'warned' US officials over India, told them 'not to interfere' in relationship

    Priyanka Chopra brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms actress shares photo says Aww My heart RBA

    Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth holds baby Malti in his arms; actress shares photo says, "Aww…My heart"

    Vistara Air India merger: Employees' efforts have not gone unnoticed, says CEO Vinod Kannan

    Vistara, Air India merger: Employees' efforts have not gone unnoticed, says CEO Vinod Kannan

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details RBA

    Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's 1.5-acre Gurugram farmhouse sealed- read details

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon
    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila arrested; her campaign bus set ablaze

    Video Icon
    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Australian Army is conducting training ops with India in Rajasthan

    Video Icon
    Delhi murder: Mother-son chops father's body, dumps near Pandav Nagar Ramlila ground; arrested AJR

    Shraddha case re-run in Delhi; mother-son duo chop father's body, store parts in fridge

    Video Icon