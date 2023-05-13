Malaika Arora is 'furious' as paparazzi almost fell on her - WATCH

Malaika Arora is the embodiment of fashion and fitness. The captivating model, Bollywood diva and dancer is known to ooze glamour with her perfect sense of style. The Bollywood diva can often be spotted rocking a classy gym look whenever she ventures out for a quick workout session at Diva Yoga studios in Bandra. She is also equally famous and eminent among her admirers. Maintaining that, Malaika was papped at a clinic recently.

Malaika Arora was seen going through a swarm and group of photographers and videographers in a paparazzi video shared by a well-known paparazzo account on his official Instagram handle.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma finally gives reaction on his 'dating' rumours with Tamannaah Bhatia; know details

When one of them accidentally tripped and almost bumped into Malaika, the actress turned and probably asked the individual to be cautious. She wore a casual white top and baggy light brown coloured pants. She paired it with black sunglasses and white sneakers.

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "Ek toh khud bulate hai, upar se attitude!" Another one commented, "Inhe inki life kyu nahi jeene de rahe?" Someone else said, "Humesha troll hone waali cheez!" A netizen also asked, "Ye scripted tha?".Malaika Arora is known for her fitness regime and is often spotted heading to the gym or practising yoga. She has often been clicked at the gym and yoga centre.

The actress was also recently on vacation with her beau Arjun Kapoor. The lovebirds were seen roaming in Berlin. They shared a lot of pictures on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for a while now. They are often spotted together at events and outings. They also share photos of each other on their social media handles, giving their fans a glimpse of their personal lives.

ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress makes fans sweat by flaunting curves in pink bikini