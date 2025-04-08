GADGET

Top 5 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 5,000

Image credits: Offiical website

1. Lava A5 (Rs 1,222)

The 2.4-inch screen is vibrant for this segment, and the 1200mAh battery holds up well. 

Image credits: Lava

2. Carvaan Saregama Punjabi (Don Lite M23) (Rs 1,899)

The toughened 2.5D PMMA glass gives it surprising durability. It also includes Bluetooth, a camera with flash, FM radio, and voice recording.

Image credits: Saregama

3. itel Flip One (Rs 2,389)

The KingVoice feature offers voice navigation, while the 1200mAh battery with USB Type-C charging is a thoughtful touch.

Image credits: iTel

4. JioPhone Prima 2 (Rs 2,799)

The Prima 2 combines a traditional design with unexpected smart features. Think YouTube, Facebook, JioTV, Google Assistant, even UPI payments.

Image credits: Jio

5. Nokia 2660 Flip (Rs 4,339)

It’s got a practical flip-to-end call design, a spacious 2.8-inch primary display, and a secondary screen for quick glances.

Image credits: Nokia

Redmi 13 to Realme C65: Top 7 smartphones under Rs 13,000

Poco C71 launched under Rs 7,000: 5 things to know about it

Vivo V50 to Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Top 6 smartphones under Rs 35,000

Google Pixel 9a: 6 things you should know before buying it