Top 5 feature-packed smartphones under Rs 5,000

GADGET
The 2.4-inch screen is vibrant for this segment, and the 1200mAh battery holds up well.
The toughened 2.5D PMMA glass gives it surprising durability. It also includes Bluetooth, a camera with flash, FM radio, and voice recording.
The KingVoice feature offers voice navigation, while the 1200mAh battery with USB Type-C charging is a thoughtful touch.
The Prima 2 combines a traditional design with unexpected smart features. Think YouTube, Facebook, JioTV, Google Assistant, even UPI payments.
It’s got a practical flip-to-end call design, a spacious 2.8-inch primary display, and a secondary screen for quick glances.
Redmi 13 to Realme C65: Top 7 smartphones under Rs 13,000
Poco C71 launched under Rs 7,000: 5 things to know about it
Vivo V50 to Redmi Note 14 Pro+: Top 6 smartphones under Rs 35,000
Google Pixel 9a: 6 things you should know before buying it