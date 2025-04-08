From Man City to Inter Miami? Kevin De Bruyne tipped for Messi link-up

Sports
Kevin De Bruyne recently confirmed he will leave Manchester City after 10 years this summer.
Inter Miami's David Beckham is said to be exploring blockbuster move for Belgian midfielder.
Potential dream link-up with Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer on the cards.
Kevin De Bruyne snubbed Saudi Pro League interest last season. Will he change his mind?
Inter Miami’s designated player spots currently full. July transfer window may allow room for De Bruyne move.
Di Maria also on Miami’s radar, but only one can join. Messi and Di Maria are close — could influence Miami’s decision.
Will Kevin De Bruyne team up with Lionel Messi to shake up American soccer?
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Team news, lineups, prediction of UCL clash
IPL highlights in pictures: How RCB beat MI to end Wankhede jinx
IPL salaries: How much Kohli, Rohit & Bumrah are earning this season?
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Supercomputer drops BOMBSHELL UCL prediction