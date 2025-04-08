Sports

From Man City to Inter Miami? Kevin De Bruyne tipped for Messi link-up

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

KDB confirms Man City exit

Kevin De Bruyne recently confirmed he will leave Manchester City after 10 years this summer.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

KDB's likely MLS switch

Inter Miami's David Beckham is said to be exploring blockbuster move for Belgian midfielder.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

KDB-Messi to play together?

Potential dream link-up with Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer on the cards.

Image credits: Getty

What about Saudi Pro League?

Kevin De Bruyne snubbed Saudi Pro League interest last season. Will he change his mind?

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

July transfer upcoming?

Inter Miami’s designated player spots currently full. July transfer window may allow room for De Bruyne move.

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

Angel di Maria an option?

Di Maria also on Miami’s radar, but only one can join. Messi and Di Maria are close — could influence Miami’s decision.

Image credits: Getty

All eyes on KDB's next move

Will Kevin De Bruyne team up with Lionel Messi to shake up American soccer?

Image credits: Kevin De Bruyne/Instagram

