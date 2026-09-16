Veteran actor Anant Nag is set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his invaluable contribution to Indian cinema. The award will be presented during the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22.

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 is to be conferred upon veteran actor Anant Nag in recognition of his outstanding and invaluable contribution to the growth and development of Indian Cinema. The decision followed the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee of the Central Government. The award recognises Nag's illustrious cinematic journey spanning over five decades, which has inspired generations of artists and enriched the cultural landscape of the nation. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting made the announcement and mentioned that the award will be presented to Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony to be held on September 22, at Kevadia in Gujarat.

An Illustrious Career

Born on September 4, 1948 in Karnataka, Nag is a veteran Indian actor renowned for his versatility and contribution to Indian cinema spanning over five decades. He made his acting debut in the Kannada feature film Sankalp and his Hindi debut in Ankur, going on to portray diverse characters in over 300 films across Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Marathi cinema, including notable works such as Malgudi Days. Nag has won five Filmfare Awards and five Karnataka State Best Actor Awards, along with the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the Karnataka Sahitya Academy Award, and the Karnataka State Lifetime Achievement Award. He also holds an Honorary Doctorate from Bangalore University (North). In 2023, he celebrated the Golden Jubilee of his 50-year career in cinema.

Beyond Cinema: A Public Servant

Beyond cinema, Nag served as a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council from 1988 to 1994 and as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from 1994 to 1999, during which he held office as Minister of State for Bangalore City Development. He has been honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Bhushan in 2025. Today, Nag remains one of India's most respected cultural icons, admired for his versatility, humility, and enduring contribution to Indian cinema.

About the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Instituted in 1969 when presented to Devika Rani, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award was introduced by the Central hovernment to commemorate Dadasaheb Phalke's contribution to Indian cinema who directed India's first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra in 1913. Honoured with the highest award in the field of cinema, the recipients are recognized for their ‘outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema’. The award comprises a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. (ANI)