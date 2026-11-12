Mahesh Bhatt penned an emotional tribute to Anupam Kher, celebrating his 42-year career from his debut in Saaransh to his role as Jatayu in Ramayana, praising his growth as both an actor and an individual in a heartfelt, viral correspondence.

Mahesh Bhatt Honors Anupam Kher's 42-Year Legacy

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has penned an emotional letter for actor Anupam Kher, reflecting on his 42-year journey in cinema, from his debut film 'Saaransh' to his role as Jatayu in the recently released film 'Ramayana Part: 1'. In a heartfelt note, Bhatt praised Kher's evolution as an actor and as an individual, expressing happiness and pride over the journey of his former protege.

Recalling their first meeting, Bhatt mentioned that he was 34 years old when he met a 28-year-old Kher at his residence in Pali Hill. Reflecting on their long association, the filmmaker drew parallels between Kher's portrayal of B. V. Pradhan in 'Saaransh' (1984) and his latest role as Jatayu in 'Ramayana'. "From B. V. Pradhan in Saaransh to Jatayu in Ramayana- what a journey. The rise and the rise and the rise of you. I am so happy for you," Bhatt wrote.

Reflecting on Personal and Professional Growth

The filmmaker also recalled meeting Kher during a recent visit to Sweden, where he noticed a significant transformation in the actor's personality and demeanour. Appreciating his confidence and ability to connect with people, Bhatt wrote, "You have never looked so sure of yourself, and so free of yourself."

Bhatt further revisited a significant moment from 'Saaransh', in which Kher's character, B.V. Pradhan, lets go of his son Ajay's ashes and encounters an elderly woman playing with children. "The way you looked at her. That was your Buddha moment. Life had struck you, and something of that moment has stayed in your eyes, your body, your heart. I saw it again in Sweden," he wrote.

Inspiration for Future Generations

Reflecting on Kher's journey, Bhatt added, "I feel the happiness of someone who once held your hand and now watches you go where I could never have taken you." He also expressed hope that Kher's success would inspire aspiring actors from smaller towns to pursue their dreams. "And somewhere, a boy from the hinterland will see you and dare to come here with his own impossible dream," the filmmaker wrote.

Sharing Bhatt's letter on Instagram, Anupam Kher expressed his gratitude and described the unexpected message as one of the most meaningful acknowledgements of his career. "Your message came out of the blue yesterday, and I was completely unprepared for it," Kher wrote in his response.

The actor said he read the letter with a heart full of gratitude and felt deeply humbled by the filmmaker's words. Describing the note as "the most beautiful certificate for 42 years of work", Kher also called it "the warmest acknowledgement from the person who first opened the doors of cinema for me."

Kher went on to describe Bhatt as much more than the director of his first film. "You are so much more to me than the director of my first film, Saaransh. You are my mentor, my friend and my teacher," he wrote. Thanking Bhatt for believing in him and recognising his journey, Kher concluded his message by expressing his desire to continue making the filmmaker proud. "I will keep striving to do work that makes you proud, and perhaps earn a letter like this from you every now and then," he added.

About Ramayana: Part 1

Anupam Kher made his film debut with Mahesh Bhatt's 1984 film 'Saaransh', playing the character of B.V. Pradhan. The actor has been receiving praise for his voice-over as Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1', the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who attempts to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the cast.