Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahesh Babu commences his pre-birthday celebrations with family vacation in Scotland; SEE PHOTOS

    Set to be reuniting on-screen with noted South filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the third time with the much-awaited actioner-comedy drama film Guntur Kaaram which will drop in theatres by Sankranti 2024, Mahesh Babu's pre-birthday family vacation photos in Scotland are adorable.

    Mahesh Babu commences his pre-birthday celebrations with family vacation in Scotland; SEE PHOTOS vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved and adorable Tollywood and South industry superstars, with a massive and huge fan following across the globe. The SSMB29 star will mark his 47th birthday on August 9. His wife, Namrata Shirodkar, gave a sweet and heart-warming surprise to husband and South superstar Mahesh Babu's global fandom on Instagram. The star has already embarked on his pre-birthday celebrations with his family in Scotland as adorable family pictures by his wife went VIRAL. Mahesh Babu, one of the most popular actors, is all set to celebrate his birthday on August 9. And to make this day more special, the actor is in Scotland with his family enjoying a vacation.

    ALSO READ: Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 200 crores worldwide

    The Guntur Kaaram actor, with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their children, Gautam and Sitara, was spotted enjoying quality time amidst the picturesque landscapes. His wife has been sharing so many adorable pictures on her social handle, which are unmissable and lovable.

    Taking to her official Instagram handle, Namrata shared pictures and wrote, "A journey through time!! Exploring #EdinburghCastle and its intricate architecture!! #Scotland @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni.” In the pictures, Namrata is wearing a brown blazer and blue denim jeans, while Mahesh is in a maroon jacket and cream pants. Sitara is in a white top and denims with a blue shirt hanging from her arms. Her brother, Gautam, is in a grey T-shirt and blue denim jeans. They are posing for pictures in various parts of the castle.

    Last month, Sitara celebrated her 11th birthday at home with close friends. On occasion, Mahesh Babu and Namrata's adorable daughter Sitara distributed cycles to school-going girls and unveiled her short film, Princess.

    On the work front, the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu, Guntur Kaaram, is constantly creating massive buzz and grabbing attention since its announcement. The movie has faced multiple obstacles recently, leading to concerns among fans about its timely completion. With the expected release date set for Sankranti 2024, the fans are eager to witness the action-comedy drama on the big screen.

    ALSO READ: Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beyonces Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays ADC

    Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details ATG

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed RBA

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed

    Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 200 crores worldwide ADC

    Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's film crosses Rs 200 crores worldwide

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family vma

    Barbie: Ryan Gosling enjoys quality time at beach outing with family

    Recent Stories

    Beyonces Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays ADC

    Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour shells out $100k Metro hour extension amid weather delays

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details ATG

    Celina Jaitly hits back at Pakistani film critic Umair Sandhu over offensive claims; read details

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed RBA

    What is Lyme disease? Know about illness that supermodel Bella Hadid was diagnosed

    Flipkart sale Google Pixel 7 priced under Rs 50000 Check out deal details gcw

    Flipkart sale: Google Pixel 7 priced under Rs 50,000; Check out deal details

    Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS all people evacuated gcw

    BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Delhi AIIMS, all people evacuated

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Ghaziabad: Delivery boy rescues minor girl from stray dogs in residential society (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Tiger enters private university campus near Bhopal (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon