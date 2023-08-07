Mahesh Babu commences his pre-birthday celebrations with family vacation in Scotland; SEE PHOTOS

Set to be reuniting on-screen with noted South filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for the third time with the much-awaited actioner-comedy drama film Guntur Kaaram which will drop in theatres by Sankranti 2024, Mahesh Babu's pre-birthday family vacation photos in Scotland are adorable.

Mahesh Babu is one of the most loved and adorable Tollywood and South industry superstars, with a massive and huge fan following across the globe. The SSMB29 star will mark his 47th birthday on August 9. His wife, Namrata Shirodkar, gave a sweet and heart-warming surprise to husband and South superstar Mahesh Babu's global fandom on Instagram. The star has already embarked on his pre-birthday celebrations with his family in Scotland as adorable family pictures by his wife went VIRAL. Mahesh Babu, one of the most popular actors, is all set to celebrate his birthday on August 9. And to make this day more special, the actor is in Scotland with his family enjoying a vacation.

The Guntur Kaaram actor, with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, and their children, Gautam and Sitara, was spotted enjoying quality time amidst the picturesque landscapes. His wife has been sharing so many adorable pictures on her social handle, which are unmissable and lovable.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Namrata shared pictures and wrote, "A journey through time!! Exploring #EdinburghCastle and its intricate architecture!! #Scotland @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni.” In the pictures, Namrata is wearing a brown blazer and blue denim jeans, while Mahesh is in a maroon jacket and cream pants. Sitara is in a white top and denims with a blue shirt hanging from her arms. Her brother, Gautam, is in a grey T-shirt and blue denim jeans. They are posing for pictures in various parts of the castle.

Last month, Sitara celebrated her 11th birthday at home with close friends. On occasion, Mahesh Babu and Namrata's adorable daughter Sitara distributed cycles to school-going girls and unveiled her short film, Princess.

On the work front, the upcoming film of Mahesh Babu, Guntur Kaaram, is constantly creating massive buzz and grabbing attention since its announcement. The movie has faced multiple obstacles recently, leading to concerns among fans about its timely completion. With the expected release date set for Sankranti 2024, the fans are eager to witness the action-comedy drama on the big screen.

