Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Maharashtra Government initiates SIT probe into Disha Salian's death; Aaditya Thackeray denies conspiracy

    Maharashtra government forms SIT to re-investigate Disha Salian's death amid BJP's allegations against Aaditya Thackeray. Despite CBI's earlier conclusion of accident, new claims prompt further inquiry. Thackeray accuses BJP of conspiring. Ongoing assembly session discusses the matter

    Maharashtra Government initiates SIT probe into Disha Salian's death; Aaditya Thackeray denies conspiracy ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Allegations have been raised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders against Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, implicating him in the case surrounding the death of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager, Disha Salian. The Maharashtra government has issued written orders for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve further into the matter.

    Despite the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) having already conducted an inquiry and concluded that Salian's death was accidental, attributing it to a fall from her building terrace under the influence of alcohol, the state government has decided to initiate a fresh investigation. The orders for the SIT were issued by the Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to the Mumbai Police Commissioner on Monday.

    ALSO READ: Siddhant Chaturvedi's got this with his first paycheck to surprise his younger brother; Read more

    During the winter session of the Maharashtra assembly in the previous year, the government had pledged to establish the SIT, and the recent orders are seen as a formal fulfillment of that commitment. The allegations against Aaditya Thackeray, made by BJP leaders, prompted the need for a thorough investigation, according to leaders from the governing alliance.

    ALSO READ: Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2023: Shabana Azmi is 'grateful' as she gets Excellence in Cinema Award

    Despite the Mumbai Police and CBI having previously probed the case, the State Home Department has directed the police to conduct further investigation into the matter in response to the serious allegations. As this is an old case with various primary factors already investigated, the move is seen as a response to the renewed claims against Thackeray.

    Aaditya Thackeray, in response to the reports of the SIT formation, accused the BJP of conspiring and stated that it is a long-standing strategy of the party to tarnish the image of opposition leaders by leveling false charges and allegations of corruption. The ongoing assembly session has witnessed discussions on the need for a comprehensive investigation into the matter given the gravity of the accusations.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 6:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddhant Chaturvedi's got this with his first paycheck to surprise his younger brother; Read more ATG

    Siddhant Chaturvedi's got this with his first paycheck to surprise his younger brother; Read more

    Watch - BTS star Jungkook says heartfelt goodbye to fans ahead of military enlistment SHG

    Watch - BTS star Jungkook says heartfelt goodbye to fans ahead of military enlistment

    Italian Screens 2023 dazzles New Delhi and Mumbai with screening of six films SHG

    Italian Screens 2023 dazzles New Delhi and Mumbai with screening of six films

    Want to act in Kantara: Chapter 1? Here's how you can work with Rishab Shetty; read details RBA

    Want to act in Kantara: Chapter 1? Here's how you can work with Rishab Shetty; read details

    Madras high court rebukes Mansoor Ali Khan; says 'Trisha should've filled the defamation' SHG

    Madras high court rebukes Mansoor Ali Khan; says 'Trisha should've filled the defamation'

    Recent Stories

    Siddhant Chaturvedi's got this with his first paycheck to surprise his younger brother; Read more ATG

    Siddhant Chaturvedi's got this with his first paycheck to surprise his younger brother; Read more

    Watch - BTS star Jungkook says heartfelt goodbye to fans ahead of military enlistment SHG

    Watch - BTS star Jungkook says heartfelt goodbye to fans ahead of military enlistment

    Explained Why political tumoil has gripped Bangladesh weeks before elections

    Explained: Why political turmoil has gripped Bangladesh weeks before elections

    CBSE releases date sheet for Class 10 Class 12 exams to begin from February 15 gcw

    CBSE releases Class 10, Class 12 date sheets, exams to begin from February 15

    Have Bengaluru's auto drivers snapped ties with Namma Yatri? Here's what we know vkp

    Have Bengaluru’s auto drivers snapped ties with Namma Yatri? Here’s what we know

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon