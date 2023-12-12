Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Indian Film Festival Melbourne 2023: Shabana Azmi is 'grateful' as she gets Excellence in Cinema Award

    Veteran actress Shabana Azmi received the IFFM 2023 Excellence in Cinema Award from Her Excellency Professor the Honourable Margaret Gardner AC, Governor of Victoria at the IFFM celebration in Mumbai. 

    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 2:51 PM IST

    The 15th edition of the Indian Film Festival Melbourne is currently taking place at an IFFM industry gathering in Mumbai. The event was a watershed moment for IFFM, as it revealed plans for its historic 15th-year celebrations, which will take place in August 2024. Veteran actress Shabana Azmi received the IFFM 2023 Excellence in Cinema Award from Her Excellency Professor the Honourable Margaret Gardner AC, Governor of Victoria at the IFFM celebration in Mumbai. 

    Shabana Azmi on receiving the award

    "I am so grateful I was here amongst this small yet important gathering of my peers from the industry. I have always assumed that performers receive all of the accolades and attention, but I honestly believe that actors and films are the result of all of the teams behind the camera. I am grateful to every technician, spot lad, and light guy who deserves to be recognized. "I am grateful to the Governor, the Government of Victoria, and the IFFM for bestowing the Excellence in Cinema Award on me."

    The video

    Shabana Azmi awards so far

    So far, Shabana Azmi has garnered numerous awards, including five National Film Awards, for her forceful and versatile performances in Indian film over her four-decade career.

    Professional front 

    Shabana Azmi was most recently seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'. Her on-screen chemistry with Dharmendra was universally praised.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 2:51 PM IST
