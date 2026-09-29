Marathi film ‘Gondhal’, India’s official submission for the 99th Academy Awards, was welcomed by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The film's cast and crew, led by director Santosh Davakhar, shared their experience with the CM in Mumbai.

Marathi film ‘Gondhal’, India’s official submission for the 99th Academy Awards, received a special welcome from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting in Mumbai.

High-Profile Meeting in Mumbai

The meeting brought together the film’s cast and crew, who shared their experience of taking a Marathi story to the international stage. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, President of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), initiated the meeting, which was led by Ameet Satam, President of BJP Mumbai. Writer-director-producer Santosh Davakhar and producer Diksha Davakhar attended the meeting along with actors Kishore Kadam, Ishita Deshmukh and Yogesh Sohoni. Ashok Dubey, General Secretary of FWICE, and IFTDA members Nishant Ujwal and Swapna Waghmare Joshi were also present.

A Psychological Thriller Rooted in Tradition

Directed by Santosh Davakhar, ‘Gondhal’ is a psychological thriller based on the centuries-old Maharashtrian ritual of the same name. The film follows events that unfold over a single night, as relationships face challenges and hidden truths come to light. Starring Ishita Deshmukh, Kishore Kadam and Yogesh Sohoni, the film explores themes of trust, betrayal and human relationships through a story rooted in Maharashtra’s cultural traditions.

Director Expresses Gratitude

Speaking about the meeting with the Chief Minister, Davakhar said the recognition was particularly meaningful for the team as the film prepares to represent India at the Academy Awards. “It was a privilege to meet the Honourable Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ji at such an important moment in Gondhal’s journey. For a Marathi film to represent India at the Academy Awards is a matter of immense pride, and this recognition strengthens our belief that stories rooted in our culture can resonate across the world. We hope Gondhal continues to carry the spirit of Maharashtra and Indian cinema to audiences across the globe,” he said as per a release.

Festival Recognition and Pan-India Release

The film has also received recognition at film festivals. Davakhar won the Silver Peacock Award for Best Director at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), while ‘Gondhal’ received the FIPRESCI Award at the Bengaluru International Film Festival.

The film is preparing for a worldwide theatrical release in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. With its Oscar selection, the film is set to take its story, rooted in Maharashtra’s traditions, to audiences beyond the Marathi-speaking community.