Makers of 'Kaali Kheti' announced the rural horror film will be released on October 23, 2026. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam. The official poster was also unveiled, offering a glimpse into its eerie setting.

The makers of rural horror film 'Kaali Kheti' have announced that the film will be released in theatres on October 23, 2026, alongside the unveiling of its official poster, which offers a glimpse into its eerie setting. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam in the lead roles.

The release-date announcement was accompanied by a poster designed to introduce audiences to the film’s haunting atmosphere. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the film’s release, writing, “ACKIE SHROFF - SHARAD KELKAR HEADLINE RURAL HORROR FILM ‘KAALI KHETI’ – RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCED... #JackieShroff, #SharadKelkar, and #NehaSargam come together for the upcoming rural horror film #KaaliKheti, which is scheduled to release in theatres on 23 Oct 2026.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

About the Film's Cast and Crew

Written and directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, 'Kaali Kheti' is produced by Sana Khan under the banner of BlackCanvas Studio. The cast also features Virendra Saxena and Shaji Choudhary in pivotal roles.

With its theatrical release now set for October 23, 'Kaali Kheti' marks a new entry in the rural horror genre, bringing together Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar and Neha Sargam for the film. (ANI)