Ayushmann Khurrana discusses India's cultural diversity as its 'cultural currency' for global reach. He also reveals details about his upcoming patriotic comedy 'Udta Teer', where he plays a Pakistani spy with amnesia, releasing on October 9, 2026.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana highlighted India’s cultural diversity as a key factor behind its growing global influence, saying the country’s “cultural currency” can help expand its reach worldwide. Speaking on the sidelines of the inaugural session of the 26th edition of FICCI FRAMES in Mumbai, Ayushmann said India’s rich cultural identity gives it immense potential on the global stage.

“India possesses immense cultural diversity and 'cultural currency.' Because of that, the sky is the limit; the more rooted we remain, the greater our global reach can be. That should always be our endeavour and our aspiration,” he told ANI.

Ayushmann on upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’

Talking about his upcoming film ‘Udta Teer’, Ayushmann said the project reflects his return to the kind of original and unconventional content he has been associated with.

“Our film is titled 'Udta Teer,' and it releases on October 9th. It features a very unique, novel, and distinct story, the kind of films I’ve always done. I am returning to my core, which champions original content, and this film embodies that,” he said.

Patriotic comedy about a spy with amnesia

The actor revealed that he plays a Pakistani spy in the film who loses his memory, creating a unique blend of patriotism and comedy.

“In the film, I play a Pakistani spy who loses his memory; while he retains a sense of patriotism, he forgets which country he belongs to, so he ends up supporting India. It could be described as a pro-India patriotic comedy; it’s a genre-defying film that can be enjoyed with the whole family,” Ayushmann added.

Marking the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik, 'Udta Teer' brings together a stellar ensemble including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe. Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, 'Udta Teer' marks another collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. The film will hit theatres on October 9, 2026. (ANI)