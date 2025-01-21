Maha Kumbh 2025: Adah Sharma recites Shiv Tandav stotram, chants 'Har Har Mahadev' (WATCH)

Adah Sharma, an actor, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at Prayagraj and read the Shiv Tandav Stotram on stage. She completed her performance by chanting 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and read Shiv Tandav Stotram in front of a live audience. The performer from Kerala Story completed her performance with cries of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Adah's video from the Maha Kumbh is going viral. The star has frequently released videos of herself reciting prayers and singing devotional tunes.

Aside from that, Adah posted many images from her first visit to the Maha Kumbh. In a lengthy statement, she stated, "As actors we are almost always in front of the camera, and clicking pictures at events or just irrespective of our professions, documenting life (sic)."

She continued, "For the past 2 years I've tried being conscious about living in the moment (mostly) This was my first time at the Kumbh so I decided to savor the moment and fought the urge to chronicle every experience. Here are some videos and pictures I couldn't resist taking waise I was a full selfie machine for others haan! Thank you for giving me so much pyar (love) everyone there! (sic)."

Adah Sharma concluded her email by expressing her intention to return to the Kumbh Mela before it concludes in February.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 started on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. 60 lakh people took a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam. This once-in-144-year celebration will go till February 26, attracting roughly 450 million devotees and pilgrims from around the world to Prayagraj.

