Madhuri Dixit writes an emotional post after mother's demise; here's what she has written

Snehlata Dixit, Madhuri Dixit's mother, passed away peacefully at 90 in their Mumbai home. The actress has now written an emotional note remembering her.

Madhuri Dixit’s mom Snehalata Dixit, passed away on Sunday at 90. Madhuri and her husband Shriram Nene, shared the sad news of her death. They released an official statement: "Snehalata Dikshit, our dear Aai, died quietly this morning, surrounded by her loved ones. The cremation will take place today at 3 p.m. at Vaikunth Dham, Dr. E Moses Road (next the Four Seasons Hotel), Jijamata Nagar, Worli, Mumbai 400018. Madhuri and Shriram's."

Many Bollywood celebs expressed their condolences, including Raveena Tandon, Mouni Roy, and Athiya Shetty. Madhuri has now written a heartfelt tribute to her late mother. The actress shared a sweet shot with her mother.

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and posted a photo with her mother. The caption to her post read, "Woke up this morning to find Aai’s room empty. It feels surreal. She taught us to embrace and celebrate life. She gave so much to so many people. We will miss her dearly but she will live on in our memories. Her wit, positivity and grace were infectious. We will celebrate her life together through our memories. Om shanti om (sic)."

Madhuri Dixit was most recently seen in Maja Ma, which was released on Amazon Video. Maja Ma starred her alongside Gajraj Rao and Ritwick Bhowmik.

