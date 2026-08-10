Filmmaker Farah Khan denies allegations of favouritism towards 'Lock Upp' winner Shreya Kalra. In a vlog, she clarified she was unaware of their shared management company, a connection pointed out by viewers who accused her of being a biased host.

Filmmaker Farah Khan has addressed the allegations of favouritism surrounding Shreya Kalra's win on 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa', saying she had no reason to favour the reality show winner.

Shreya was declared the winner of the popular show last week after beating Shivangi Joshi in the finale. Farah and co-host Riteish Deshmukh presented her with the trophy and the Rs 1 crore prize money. However, Shreya's victory did not go down well with some viewers, with several claiming that Shivangi or Yogesh Rawat deserved the title. Farah was also accused of being partial towards Shreya during the show.

Farah Khan Responds to 'Biased Host' Claims

Farah has now responded to the claims in her latest YouTube vlog, where she visited Shreya at her Mumbai home. During their conversation, the filmmaker asked Shreya if the two had ever met before the reality show. When Shreya replied that they had not, Farah explained that she only came to know about their possible professional connection after viewers started calling her a "biased host". "I want to ask on record, Shreya, have we ever met before? Before I saw you on stage?" Farah asked. After Shreya said no, Farah explained, "After two weeks I got to know because people started commenting that I was a biased host. Why? Because her YouTube company and mine are managed by the same team named Qyuki. They have 70 content creators! So I called them and asked if Shreya is under them, and they said yes. But I didn't know, so how was I biased?"

Shreya Kalra Recalls Early Show Interactions

Shreya, however, recalled Farah's behaviour towards her during the early days of the show and said she felt the filmmaker had singled her out. "But the fact is that you were the one who picked on me from the beginning! In the first week you shouted on me, and even when I was doing good, you were only shouting at me! Even when the [Akanksha] Choudhary fight happened, you told me not to be too happy because I was looking better in comparison to her but not by myself!" Shreya said. Farah responded by denying that she had said Shreya was not doing well. The two later laughed during the conversation.

In the finale, the former contestants were asked to choose between Shreya and Shivangi, while the jailers also voted for their preferred contestant. Shreya eventually emerged as the winner of 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa'.