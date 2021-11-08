  • Facebook
    Madhuri Dixit's son Ryan gets applauded by Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza; here is why

    A video posted by Madhuri Dixit has displayed a caring side of her younger son, Ryan Nene. The 16-year-old boy has done something is drawing positive responses from stars and fans alike. Read on to know what is it that he has done.

    Madhuri Dixit's son Ryan gets applauded by Shilpa Shetty, Dia Mirza; here is why - drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 11:34 AM IST
    Madhuri Dixit's younger son Ryan has been winning the hearts of several people including celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty and Dia Mira. The little boy, at the tender age of 16, has gone ahead and displayed his sensitive side to the world in a caring gesture.

    On the occasion of National Cancer Day on November 07, Ryan donated his hair for a noble cause to help cancer patients. Proud mother Madhuri shared a video of Ryan’s hair is being cut for the cause. Madhuri also went on to explain the reason behind why Ryan wanted to donate his hair, in the caption.

    ALSO READ: When Madhuri Dixit was asked what would she find in her husband Shriram Nene's bedroom

    Mother of two sons – Madhuri shared how her younger son felt heartbroken upon seeing people undergo the painful process of chemotherapy. It was this that inspired him to donate his hair to the cancer society, as a small step from his side to help the cancer patients in their battle with the deadly disease.

    The decision for donating his hair was taken by Ryan at least two years ago. Mentioning it in the post’s caption, Madhuri said how thrilled she and her husband were, as parents, to be able to see this decision of their son that also shows the wonderful and sensitive side of Ryan.

    ALSO READ: When Madhuri Dixit revealed one thing she has that Juhi Chawla doesn't

    Nearly 1.5 people have liked the post since it has been shared by the ‘Dhakdhak girl’ on her post. Several celebrities have also applauded Ryan for his decision. While Shilpa Shetty commented on the post calling it a “beautiful thought”, choreographer turned filmmaker, Farah Khan Kunder wrote: “How extremely kind and sensitive,” with a heart emoticon. Actress Dia Mirza also dropped heart emoticons on Madhuri’s post.

    On the work front, Madhuri is expected to make a debut at the OTT platform in a thriller series that will also star actors, Sanjay Kapoor, and Manav Kaul. In regard to the films, she was last seen in Kalank – a multi-star film featuring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt.

