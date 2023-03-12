Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madhuri Dixit’s mother Snehalata Dixit no more; she was 91

    Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's mother, Snehalata Dixit passed away today at 8:40 am. Her cremation will be at 3 pm today at a crematorium in Worli. 

    Madhuri Dixit mother Snehalata Dixit no more RBA
    Snehalata Dixit, Madhuri Dixit's mother, died today at 91. She passed away on Sunday, March 12, at their Mumbai home. Her cremation is scheduled for 3 pm. today at a Worli crematorium. The cause of Snehlata Dixit's demise has not yet been released to the media. Madhuri and her husband Shriram Nene shared the sad news in a joint statement.

    "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones," the statement read. 

    Last year, on her mother’s 90th birthday, Madhuri penned a emotional note on social media. “Happy Birthday, Aai! They say a mother is a daughter’s bestfriend. They couldn’t be any more right. From everything that you’ve done for me, the lessons that you’ve taught have been the biggest gift for me from you. I wish you only good health & happiness!” 

    Madhuri's mother has joined her in recording a song for 'Gulab Gang' in 2013. "When we requested Madhuri to sing a song in the film, she joyfully consented to do so," filmmaker Anubhav Sinha said to the media. She arrived with her mother for the recording, and we learned her mother is an excellent vocalist. So we asked her mother if she could perform a song. We eventually got Madhuri and her mother to sing a song in the film."

    Snehlata Dixit's final rituals will take place between 3-4 pm at Vaikunth Dham, Mumbai

