    Made In Heaven Season 2: Meet the beautiful brides - Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte and Shibani Dandekar

    Ahead of the trailer launch of the most anticipated season 2, the brides of the series have taken center stage, building anticipation and leaving fans eagerly waiting for more. 

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 1:24 PM IST

    For a bride, her wedding day is one of the most special days of her life and looking her absolute best is a cherished moment. The Amazon Original Series Made In Heaven has been touted to capture the special occasion of her life. Ahead of the trailer launch of the most anticipated season 2, the brides of the series have taken center stage, building anticipation and leaving fans eagerly waiting for more. Prime Video teases the viewers with the exclusive pictures of stunning brides such as Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani Dandekar, Sarah Jane-Dias, Naina Sareen, Elnaaz Norouzi, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Zayn Marie Khan, and Sheena Khalid in a glamorous bridal attire from the show. With such an exciting lineup of actors featuring as brides this season, has left fans buzzing with speculation on how their story will unfold.

    Made in Heaven season 2 is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films, created and directed by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar along with Nitya Mehra, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Neeraj Ghaywan. Starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in lead roles, the series also stars Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz with the new addition of Mona Singh, Ishwak Singh and Trinetra Haldar. The 7-episode series will exclusively premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting August 10. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The highly regarded program's debut season was in 2019. A nearly anthology-like series about various couples, their weddings, and their relationships was the idea, which followed two wedding planners who are also best friends.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

