Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Ma'am ne dia tha...', Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma as paps thanks him for gift [WATCH]

    As Virat Kohli departed for New York to join the T20 World Cup 2024, he shared a heartfelt moment with the paparazzi, thanking them for respecting his family's privacy. He attributed their recent thoughtful gift hampers to his wife, Anushka Sharma

    Maam ne dia tha...', Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma as paps thanks him for gift [WATCH] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 31, 2024, 8:32 AM IST

    As Virat Kohli prepared to leave for New York for the T20 World Cup 2024, he had a heartwarming encounter with the paparazzi at the airport. The iconic Indian cricketer took a moment to interact with the paparazzi and fans, who thanked him for the gift hampers he had previously given them. In a touching gesture, Kohli attributed the thoughtful gifts to his wife, Anushka Sharma. When the paparazzi complimented the gifts saying, "aapke gifts achhe the," Kohli smiled and responded, "ma’am ne diya tha," crediting Anushka for the gesture.

    Two weeks earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had surprised the paparazzi with gift hampers as a token of appreciation for respecting their privacy. The couple, who had recently welcomed their son, had requested that the paparazzi refrain from photographing their children. In gratitude for their cooperation, Anushka and Virat sent the paparazzi thoughtful gift baskets.

    Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's gifts to Paparazzi

    A video shared by a paparazzo revealed the contents of the gift hampers, which included a power bank, a small storage bag, a smartwatch, and a water bottle, among other useful items. The paparazzo expressed their gratitude, saying, "Today, we received a thoughtful gift delivery at our residence. The esteemed power couple, Virat and Anushka, kindly sent the gift to express their appreciation for our happiness and the arrival of our second child."

    ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh looks dashing in blue; first pics from 'starry night' go VIRAL

    Anushka Sharma's return from London last month

    Last month, Anushka returned to India with her son, Akaay, and gave the paparazzi a glimpse of their newborn. She requested that they avoid taking pictures of her children, promising to meet soon for a photo opportunity when the kids are not around. This gesture was reminiscent of a previous event where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt invited the paparazzi to their home and shared pictures of their daughter, Raha, from Ranbir’s phone. Despite her request to keep her children’s photos private, Anushka assured the paparazzi that she would pose for pictures herself in the future.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 8:32 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Keechurallu LEAKED: Rajisha Vijayan's film out on Tamilrockers. Movierulz and other pirated sites RBA

    Keechurallu LEAKED: Rajisha Vijayan's film out on Tamilrockers. Movierulz and other pirated sites

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh looks dashing in blue; first pics from 'starry night' go VIRAL ATG

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Pre-Wedding: Ranveer Singh looks dashing in blue; first pics from 'starry night' go VIRAL

    Jagapathi Babu gets cheated by real estate company; shares his ordeal on social media RBA

    Jagapathi Babu gets cheated by real estate company; shares his ordeal on social media

    Rajinikanth begins his annual spiritual journey to Kedarnath and Badrinath RBA

    Rajinikanth begins his annual spiritual journey to Kedarnath and Badrinath

    WATCH: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES actress Anjali at film event, netizens react RKK

    WATCH: Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna PUSHES actress Anjali at film event, netizens react

    Recent Stories

    RBI moves over 100 tonnes of gold from UK to Indian vaults, largest domestic stock addition since 1991 snt

    RBI moves over 100 tonnes of gold from UK to Indian vaults, largest domestic stock addition since 1991

    Air India flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers at Delhi airport faint after AC failure; see distressing pics snt

    Air India flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers at Delhi airport faint after AC failure; see distressing pics

    Sobhita Dhulipala turns 32: Lesser known facts about the actress RKK

    Sobhita Dhulipala turns 32: Lesser known facts about the actress

    Prajwal Revanna returns to India, SIT arrests MP at Bengaluru airport in sex scandal case (WATCH) vkp

    Prajwal Revanna returns to India, SIT arrests MP at Bengaluru airport in sex scandal case (WATCH)

    World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know date, theme, history, significance ATG

    World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know date, theme, history, significance

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon