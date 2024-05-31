'Ma'am ne dia tha...', Virat Kohli credits wife Anushka Sharma as paps thanks him for gift [WATCH]

As Virat Kohli departed for New York to join the T20 World Cup 2024, he shared a heartfelt moment with the paparazzi, thanking them for respecting his family's privacy. He attributed their recent thoughtful gift hampers to his wife, Anushka Sharma

As Virat Kohli prepared to leave for New York for the T20 World Cup 2024, he had a heartwarming encounter with the paparazzi at the airport. The iconic Indian cricketer took a moment to interact with the paparazzi and fans, who thanked him for the gift hampers he had previously given them. In a touching gesture, Kohli attributed the thoughtful gifts to his wife, Anushka Sharma. When the paparazzi complimented the gifts saying, "aapke gifts achhe the," Kohli smiled and responded, "ma’am ne diya tha," crediting Anushka for the gesture.

Two weeks earlier, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had surprised the paparazzi with gift hampers as a token of appreciation for respecting their privacy. The couple, who had recently welcomed their son, had requested that the paparazzi refrain from photographing their children. In gratitude for their cooperation, Anushka and Virat sent the paparazzi thoughtful gift baskets.

Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma's gifts to Paparazzi

A video shared by a paparazzo revealed the contents of the gift hampers, which included a power bank, a small storage bag, a smartwatch, and a water bottle, among other useful items. The paparazzo expressed their gratitude, saying, "Today, we received a thoughtful gift delivery at our residence. The esteemed power couple, Virat and Anushka, kindly sent the gift to express their appreciation for our happiness and the arrival of our second child."

Anushka Sharma's return from London last month

Last month, Anushka returned to India with her son, Akaay, and gave the paparazzi a glimpse of their newborn. She requested that they avoid taking pictures of her children, promising to meet soon for a photo opportunity when the kids are not around. This gesture was reminiscent of a previous event where Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt invited the paparazzi to their home and shared pictures of their daughter, Raha, from Ranbir’s phone. Despite her request to keep her children’s photos private, Anushka assured the paparazzi that she would pose for pictures herself in the future.

