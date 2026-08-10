Zee Studios announced 'Indraputra,' a mythological action-fantasy starring Kiran Abbavaram. Directed by Srikanth Puppala, the film is the first chapter of a new universe and will go on floors in October. Kiran calls it an unconventional role.

Zee Studios has unveiled the title of its upcoming mythological action-fantasy 'Indraputra' starring Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role, directed by Srikanth Puppala. The film is touted as the first chapter of a larger-than-life mythological universe while drawing inspiration from timeless legends and the age-old conflict between 'dharma' and 'adharma.' Kiran Abbavaram shared the poster on his X handle.

While sharing the poster, the actor wrote, "New Genre - New Beginnings." New Genre - New Beginnings 🙂#KA15 - #INDRAPUTRA#PrernaArora #SrikanthPuppala #Keerthan @zeestudiossouth @ZeeStudios_ #NileshDeorah @girishjohar #AmeetBhuvan #NisheethChandra @RitikeshGorak pic.twitter.com/oBk3Vcp8qK — Kiran Abbavaram (@Kiran_Abbavaram) August 10, 2026

Kiran Abbavaram on his 'unconventional' role

While sharing the poster, Kiran Abbavaram called Indraputra "different and unconventional", which will propel him as an actor. "Indraputra is very different and unconventional from anything I have done before. The moment I heard the story, I realised it was a film that would stimulate me further as an actor and it very well aligns with my cinematic vision. The role requires both emotional depth and physical changes, and I am excited to bring this character to life. I am thankful to Zee Studios and Srikanth garu for believing in me. I can't wait to start this amazing journey!" said Kiran Abbavaram as quoted in a press note shared by the makers.

Director's vision for the epic

Srikanth Puppala further stated, "Indraputra is a dream that has been close to my heart for a very long time. Our mythology is filled with timeless stories, and with this film, we aim to present one such epic on a scale that is both visually spectacular and emotionally relevant to audiences across the country. Having Kiran Abbavaram lead this journey is truly exciting, as he brings sincerity, intensity, and conviction to the character. I thank Zee Studios for placing their faith in this vision, and I am really looking forward to taking Indraputra on floors this October."

Production and Future Plans

Produced by Zee Studios, Prerna Arora and co-produced by Keerthan, Indraputra is currently in pre-production and will go on floors this October. Further announcements regarding the ensemble cast, technical crew, and release dates shall be shared in the coming months. (ANI)