    'Loyalty was never..', Dalljiet Kaur attacks Nikhil Patel after he was spotted kissing his girlfriend

    Dalljiet Kaur has recently criticized her estranged husband Nikhil Patel on Instagram, revealing plans to redesign a meaningful tattoo they once shared. Her post highlighted issues of loyalty and trust, particularly after Patel was spotted with a rumored new partner

    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

    On Wednesday, Dalljiet Kaur used her Instagram account to reveal a video showcasing a matching tattoo she once shared with her estranged husband, Nikhil Patel. In her post, she mentioned that she is now contemplating ideas to redesign the tattoo and expressed dissatisfaction with Patel’s loyalty. This revelation came shortly after Patel was seen at Mumbai airport with his rumored girlfriend.

    Dalljiet described the tattoo, named ‘Take 2,’ as a symbol of her strength to embrace love and trust again. She shared that it represented her second marriage, having previously been married to Shalin Bhanot. According to Dalljiet, the tattoo embodied her courage to start anew and her hope for a family with Patel and her son, Jaydon. She reflected on how she had invested in this second chance, believing in the possibility of a family dynamic that she had longed for.

    She further criticized Patel, accusing him of lacking faith and loyalty. Dalljiet expressed her realization that the relationship was not built on genuine commitment but rather on superficial aspects. She felt that her trust had been misplaced and questioned Patel’s intentions, suggesting that he had been preparing for a replacement even while promising to resolve their issues.

    Dalljiet and Nikhil Patel married in March 2023 but filed for divorce earlier this year, just ten months after their wedding. Patel had explained that their separation was a result of Dalljiet’s decision to return to India with her son, which strained their blended family. He clarified that their Indian wedding ceremony was not legally binding and was meant to comfort Dalljiet’s family regarding her relocation to Kenya.

    Earlier this month, Dalljiet filed a police report against Patel, accusing him of cruelty and criminal breach of trust.

