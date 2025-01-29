'Loveyapa' to release on THIS OTT platform after big-screen release; Check HERE

The upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa is set to entertain audiences this Valentine’s week. Starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in their big-screen debuts, the film explores modern relationships with humor and drama. Directed by Advait Chandan, it releases on February 7

The upcoming romantic comedy Loveyapa is all set to captivate audiences during Valentine’s week. The film will serve as the big-screen debut for Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of the late actress Sridevi. With its recently released trailer, the film teases an engaging mix of love, drama, and chaos, exploring the complexities of modern relationships.

Ahead of its theatrical premiere, reports suggest that Loveyapa will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar after its box office run, with Star Gold as its official television broadcast partner. However, the exact streaming release date remains unconfirmed. The film is slated for a theatrical release on February 7 and is directed by Advait Chandan. It is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today.

The trailer introduces viewers to the central characters, Gaurav (played by Junaid Khan) and Baani (played by Khushi Kapoor), highlighting the sweetness of their relationship. However, the narrative takes an unexpected turn when Baani’s father, portrayed by Ashutosh Rana, sets a unique challenge for the couple—exchanging their phones as a test of trust. What starts as an innocent experiment quickly spirals into a chaotic series of revelations, with past relationships, hidden messages, and unexpected secrets coming to light, ultimately threatening their love. The film promises a humorous yet emotional journey as the couple navigates this sudden upheaval.

Produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, with global distribution managed by Zee Studios, Loveyapa boasts an impressive ensemble cast. Alongside Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film features Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, and Kunj Anand in pivotal roles.

Junaid Khan, who previously appeared in Maharaj alongside Shalini Pandey, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharvari, reflected on the stark contrast between working on Maharaj and Loveyapa. He remarked that the two films were vastly different, not just in genre but also in the filmmaking experience. He noted that despite Loveyapa being a lighthearted romantic comedy, he found the shooting process to be surprisingly intense.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut in The Archies, a Netflix film directed by Zoya Akhtar. Starring alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina, the film received mixed reviews upon its release.

