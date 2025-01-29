Shahid Kapoor's starrer 'Deva' to release THIS Friday; Check diet, fitness plan of the ace actor

Shahid Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actors, has always been an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. Known for his stunning transformation from a chocolate boy to a muscular icon, Shahid’s commitment to a healthy lifestyle is evident both in his diet and fitness routine. Over the years, his dedication to staying fit and maintaining a vegetarian diet has played a crucial role in his physical and mental well-being. In this article, we explore Shahid Kapoor's approach to fitness and nutrition, which not only contributes to his impressive physique but also serves as a source of motivation for many

First Published Jan 29, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor, known for his disciplined approach to fitness, follows a vegetarian diet, which he adopted after reading the book Life is Fair: The Law of Cause and Effect. He initially tried being vegan but still consumes dairy products occasionally. He prefers light meals to start his day, such as idlis or uthappams, as they are believed to be beneficial for the system. He also prefers rice over wheat, as it is lighter on the digestive system. His diet includes a variety of vegetarian options, including Indian dishes, falafel, stir-fried veggies, sushi, and tofu

Shahid avoids eating late at night and ensures a 12-hour gap between his meals. His last meal typically takes place by 8 pm, and on some occasions, it may extend to 9 pm if he is busy with work. He is disciplined about his eating habits, ensuring that his meals are well-spaced and healthy. He also expressed a dislike for certain foods, including mushrooms and truffles

Apart from maintaining a balanced diet, Shahid prioritizes regular workouts. He believes that physical fitness is essential for maintaining energy and health, and is disciplined about his sleep schedule. Meditation is a key part of his daily routine, and he practices it every morning alongside his workout. Though he tried yoga during the pandemic, he hasn’t been able to maintain it due to time constraints, despite praising it for its holistic benefits

Shahid has emphasized the importance of emotional well-being over physical appearance when it comes to fitness. He believes that staying fit should stem from a desire for happiness rather than mere aesthetics. His long-standing commitment to fitness, which began during his youth with extensive dance practice, includes a combination of dance, gym workouts, and sports. Shahid’s trainer for the film Jersey mentioned that Shahid’s regimen combined strength training with skill work, ensuring sufficient recovery time for his body

