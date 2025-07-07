The two billionaires' feud escalated recently with Musk alleging Trump's connection to Epstein and Trump criticizing Musk's call for a third political party.

Washington DC: Tech billionaire Elon Musk trolled US President Donald Trump early Monday with a post mocking the administration for making no arrests related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. Musk, Trump's former ally-turned-foe, shared an image on the social platform X of "The Official Jeffrey Epstein Paedophile Arrest Counter," showing "0000."

"What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again...," Musk captioned the photo.



The post followed a report by Axios revealing a new memo from the Justice Department and FBI concluding there is no evidence that Epstein, a convicted sex offender, blackmailed powerful figures or maintained a "client list," as many conspiracy theories suggest. The memo, according to Axios, also states there is no evidence to suggest Epstein was murdered -- backing a medical examiner's report that he died by suicide in a Manhattan jail in 2019.



Additionally, the two-page memo suggests no one else involved in the Epstein case will face charges. The feud between Trump and Musk escalated last month when the Tesla CEO said it was time to drop "the really big bomb. "[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public," Musk wrote on X at the time. "Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out," he added minutes later.



Before his election in November, Trump said he would have "no problem" releasing files related to Epstein, a move urged by some lawmakers and social media users after the financier's death. The president last year denied any connection to Epstein, writing on social media, "I was never on Epstein's Plane, or at his 'stupid' Island. Strong Laws ought to be developed against A.I. It will be a big and very dangerous problem in the future!"



Musk's allegation last month came shortly after Trump threatened to cancel government contracts with companies linked to Musk, the largest contributor to his 2024 campaign.



Musk's America Party upsets Trump

Earlier on Sunday, Trump posted a lengthy message criticizing Musk for calling for a third political party, saying, "I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely 'off the rails,' essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks."



"He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them," Trump added. "The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!"

Musk conducted a poll on the social media platform X, asking users whether he should start a party, to which 65 percent of them agreed. "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk wrote on X.