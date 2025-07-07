Pakistan denies receiving Chinese support during Operation Sindoor as India exposes Beijing’s covert role, escalating tensions in South Asia’s shifting power game.

In a now-familiar script of denial and deflection, Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir on Monday hit out at India for exposing what many in Delhi already see as an open secret — that China had Pakistan’s back during the recent Operation Sindoor.

Labeling India’s claims as “factually incorrect”, General Munir attempted to shield Pakistan’s military pride by insisting that the success of ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ was entirely indigenous. But his words only reinforce a deeper pattern: Pakistan’s consistent inability to acknowledge the external lifelines — Chinese satellites, Turkish drones, Beijing’s diplomatic cover — that sustain its crumbling military machinery.

India Pulled Back the Curtain; Pakistan is Rattled

General Munir’s remarks came after Indian Army Deputy Chief Lt Gen Rahul R Singh ripped through the carefully managed narratives from Islamabad and Beijing.

In a sharp and deliberate address in Delhi last week, Lt Gen Singh had declared that Pakistan was merely “the front face” of a broader alliance during the May 7–10 conflict — with China providing real-time intelligence and using the war as a “live lab” to test weapons, and Turkiye supplying critical military hardware.

That assessment wasn’t pulled from thin air — it was built on battlefield intelligence, ground-level observations, and the unmistakable footprint of Chinese surveillance systems tracking Indian deployments in real time.

China Hides Behind Wordplay While Its Satellites Do the Talking

Beijing, predictably, played the role of the innocent bystander. Confronted with Lt Gen Singh’s allegations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed she was “not familiar with the specifics”.

She went on to offer platitudes about “traditional friendship” between China and Pakistan and insisted that their defence ties “do not target any third party.”

But this bland diplomacy fails to match the ground reality. The Indian military believes — with good reason — that Pakistan was receiving precise battlefield intelligence from Chinese satellites during the operation. Mao’s evasive tone only reinforces suspicions that China doesn’t deny the claim because it can’t.

When asked whether such actions contradicted China’s claim of not targeting third parties, Mao brushed it off: “Different people may have different perspectives.”

Munir’s Fury Reflects a Crumbling Narrative

General Munir’s speech in Islamabad was equal parts chest-thumping and denial.

"Insinuations regarding external support in Pakistan's successful Operation Bunyanum Marsoos are irresponsible and factually incorrect and reflect a chronic reluctance to acknowledge indigenous capability and institutional resilience developed over decades of strategic prudence,” he said.

“Naming other states as participants in the purely bilateral military conflagration is also a shoddy attempt at playing camp politics...," he said.

But it’s not hard to see why Pakistan feels the need to push this line. Admitting to Chinese or Turkish assistance would not only dent the military’s image at home but expose just how deep Pakistan’s dependence has become — on foreign powers to prop up its failing doctrine.

Strategic Alliances or Strategic Subservience?

General Munir claimed that in contrast to India's strategic behaviour resting on “parochial self-alignment”, Pakistan’s military partnerships as the product of “principled diplomacy” and “mutual respect”. Yet, behind that language lies a troubling reality: Pakistan’s operational playbook increasingly reads like a list of Chinese talking points, and its battlefield response appears tightly synced with Beijing’s interests.

India, on the other hand, sees this not as principled diplomacy, but as a dangerous proxy alignment — where Pakistan provokes, China enables, and both deflect responsibility once the dust settles.

Veiled Threats from a Cornered Military

Doubling down on his rhetoric, General Munir warned that “any misadventure or attempt to undermine Pakistan’s sovereignty will be met with a swift and resolute response without any constraints or inhibitions.”

He added, “Any attempt to target our population centres, military bases, economic hubs and ports will instantly invoke a deeply hurting and more than reciprocal response.”

But the bravado rings hollow. If Pakistan had truly held the upper hand during the May conflict, why then did Islamabad push for a ceasefire by May 10? Why was the intensity of Indian strikes so swift and overwhelming that Pakistan was forced to ask for a halt in hostilities?

“Wars Are Not Won with Fancy Hardware”

In what appeared to be a dig at India’s defence procurement, Munir claimed, “Wars are not won through media rhetoric, imported fancy hardware, or political sloganeering.”

Yet his own forces reportedly relied on Turkish drones, Chinese intelligence, and diplomatic defences from both allies to stay afloat during the skirmish. The irony was lost on no one in Delhi.

Delhi Watches, Listens — and Prepares

The May conflict may have ended, but for India, the message is clear: the next war may not be against Pakistan alone. The dragon in the background is no longer hidden — it’s watching, aiding, and testing. And India, no longer content with polite diplomacy, is calling it out.

As Beijing spins narratives and Islamabad beats its chest, India is sharpening its tools, strengthening alliances, and remembering that behind every so-called “bilateral” threat, there may be more than one face.