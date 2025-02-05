'Loveyapa' actress Khushi Kapoor OPENS up about 'lukewarm' response to her debut film 'The Archies'

Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2023 with The Archies, which received mixed reactions. While the film faced criticism, she has no regrets and believes it was meant for a younger audience. Now, as she prepares for her second film, Loveyapa, she feels more pressure due to its theatrical release on February 7

In a recent interview, Khushi was asked if there was anything she would want to change about Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. She responded that, from a marketing perspective, it should have been made clearer that the film was meant for a younger audience. She maintained that she wouldn’t want to alter anything about the project and believed the film was intended for a specific age group, particularly those under 16. According to her, the younger audience enjoyed the movie the most, and she felt that not every film needed to cater to all viewers.

Khushi also emphasized that she had no regrets about The Archies, as she had learned a great deal from the experience. She credited Zoya Akhtar for everything she had gained from the film and expressed a deep emotional connection to both the project and the people she worked with.

Previously, in another interview, Khushi admitted that she felt more pressure regarding her second film than she did with her debut. She explained that this time, she had given her best performance and felt a greater sense of responsibility. Unlike The Archies, which premiered on an OTT platform, Loveyapa would have a theatrical release, bringing the added challenge of box office performance.

Recalling her experience at the trailer launch, she shared that watching the film’s trailer and songs on the big screen made her realize the gravity of the situation. Initially, she had assumed it would be a casual moment since she had already seen the trailer, but seeing it in a theater made her nervous. She acknowledged the added stress of a theatrical release, where box office numbers and other factors play a crucial role. Despite this, she considered the project special and was confident that she had given it her best effort.

In Loveyapa, Khushi will be seen alongside Junaid Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The film is set to release in theaters on February 7.

