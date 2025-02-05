Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman in Chennai, fans speculate exciting music collaboration

Ed Sheeran met AR Rahman and his son ahead of his Chennai performance, sparking fan speculation about a potential music collaboration. Sheeran is touring India this February.
 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 9:14 AM IST

Pop star Ed Sheeran met Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman and his son AR Ameen ahead of his grand performance in Chennai on February 5. British musician Ed Sheeran is currently on his six-city Indian music tour which includes stops in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi.

Taking to his Instagram handle, AR Rahman shared a couple of pictures in which he was seen sitting with 'Photograph' singer Ed Sheeran and son AR Ameen on a couch. Another picture featured Rahman using his music console while Ed Sheeran was snapping the photograph of the singer. AR Rahman credited the beautiful photographs to Ed Sheeran in the captain section of the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by “A.R.Ameen” (@arrameen)

The fans flocked to the comment section and expressed their excitement about their possible collaboration for a music video. Earlier, British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his + - = / x India tour with a mesmerizing performance in Pune on January 30. Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers!

One of the highlights of the evening was when Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time.

He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India.

Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour. Following this, Ed Sheeran performed in Hyderabad at Ramoji Film City on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik.

The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. Ed Sheeran will next perform in Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi-NCR. 

