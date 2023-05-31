Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Love 'Succession'? Here are 7 web-series streaming NOW, just like it

    Here is the list of web-series dramas which will entertain you if Succession is your cup of tea. ( By Anushri Bokade)

    Love 'Succession'? Here are 7 web-series streaming NOW, just like it ARB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

    High finance drama, white-collar corruption, unsolved crimes, shaky relationship dynamics, and morally questionable moral choices if you love to watch such drama shows, then we have something for you. You know all the juicy elements. If Succession isn't your cup of tea, here's a list of web-series dramas that will keep you entertained. 

    Billion:
    With both series focusing on the exploits of ruthless elites and the incredibly wealthy, the show Billions is likely the TV drama that most closely resembles Succession on our list. The show has a strong 8.4 rating on IMDB, slightly below Succession's 8.8. It will shortly return for a seventh season.


    The White Lotus:
    In that it covers the lives of affluent, privileged people, The White Lotus is akin to Succession, but The White Lotus is far more satirical. With the first season in Hawaii and the second season in Sicily, it follows the visitors and staff of the fictional White Lotus resort chain.

    Investment:
    Industry delves into the chaotic realm of a corporate empire. The drama series, also an HBO production set in London, follows five recent grads working for a prestigious investment firm.


    Yellowstone:
    The tensions along the shared borders of the Yellowstone Ranch, a sizable cattle ranch in Montana, are the focus of the contemporary Wild West series Yellowstone. Shiv Roy and Beth Dutton, two daughters urgently seeking acceptance, and Kendall Roy and Jamie Dutton, two sons their families have stifled, are also featured in both series.

    The Sopranos:
    If you look a little closer, Succession certainly has some similarities to The Sopranos, one of the best TV shows ever. In ‘The Sopranos’, the characters are all criminals. Still, you are interested in the family dynamics, relationships, ups and downs, love and lack of love, vulnerabilities, and everything else.

    MotherFatherSon:
    Although the BBC programme “MotherFatherSon” has a distinct tenor than Succession, the two-drama series have comparable themes and characters. Like Logan Roy in Succession, Finch is a strong guy who can influence politics.

    Black Mirror:
    Jesse Armstrong was primarily recognised before the creation of Succession as a sitcom writer (Peep Show, Fresh Meat). But suppose you're looking for anything from Armstrong's earlier body of work that is a little more comparable to Succession. In that case, we'd suggest the episode of the dystopian anthology series Black Mirror that he wrote. 

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu vma

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Anusha Dandekar SEXY video: Bollywood actress shows off her perfect beach body in white bikini-WATCH RBA

    Anusha Dandekar SEXY video: Bollywood actress shows off her perfect beach body in white bikini-WATCH

    KK death anniversary: Top 7 iconic songs by late singing sensation that will always be fan-favourites vma

    KK death anniversary: Top 7 iconic songs by late singing sensation that will always be fan-favourites

    Kamal Haasan in Prabhas' Project K? Actor to play villain in Nag Ashwin's film? Read more RBA

    Kamal Haasan in Prabhas' Project K? Actor to play villain in Nag Ashwin's film? Read more

    KK first death anniversary: Singer died due to cardiac arrest; 5 things that were ignored RBA

    KK first death anniversary: Singer died due to cardiac arrest; 5 things that were ignored

    Recent Stories

    Surat horror Man stabs daughter 25 times over domestic dispute incident caught on CCTV gcw

    Surat horror: Man stabs daughter 25 times over domestic dispute, incident caught on camera

    On US soil, Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi a specimen, calls 'Sengol' ceremony a charade (WATCH)

    On US soil, Rahul Gandhi calls PM Modi a specimen, terms 'Sengol' ceremony a charade (WATCH)

    End of the road for MS Dhoni? After leading CSK Chennai Super Kings to 5th IPL title, 'Thalaiva' to undergo tests for knee injury-ayh

    End of the road for MS Dhoni? After leading CSK to 5th IPL title, 'Thalaiva' to undergo tests for knee injury

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India-ayh

    ICC World Cup 2023: ICC top brass seeks PCB assurances that it will send team to India

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu vma

    Vijay Deverakonda in Turkey: Actor drops scenic photos of exploring city with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon