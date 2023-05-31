Love 'Succession'? Here are 7 web-series streaming NOW, just like it

Here is the list of web-series dramas which will entertain you if Succession is your cup of tea. ( By Anushri Bokade)

High finance drama, white-collar corruption, unsolved crimes, shaky relationship dynamics, and morally questionable moral choices if you love to watch such drama shows, then we have something for you. You know all the juicy elements. If Succession isn't your cup of tea, here's a list of web-series dramas that will keep you entertained.

Billion:

With both series focusing on the exploits of ruthless elites and the incredibly wealthy, the show Billions is likely the TV drama that most closely resembles Succession on our list. The show has a strong 8.4 rating on IMDB, slightly below Succession's 8.8. It will shortly return for a seventh season.





The White Lotus:

In that it covers the lives of affluent, privileged people, The White Lotus is akin to Succession, but The White Lotus is far more satirical. With the first season in Hawaii and the second season in Sicily, it follows the visitors and staff of the fictional White Lotus resort chain.

Investment:

Industry delves into the chaotic realm of a corporate empire. The drama series, also an HBO production set in London, follows five recent grads working for a prestigious investment firm.





Yellowstone:

The tensions along the shared borders of the Yellowstone Ranch, a sizable cattle ranch in Montana, are the focus of the contemporary Wild West series Yellowstone. Shiv Roy and Beth Dutton, two daughters urgently seeking acceptance, and Kendall Roy and Jamie Dutton, two sons their families have stifled, are also featured in both series.

The Sopranos:

If you look a little closer, Succession certainly has some similarities to The Sopranos, one of the best TV shows ever. In ‘The Sopranos’, the characters are all criminals. Still, you are interested in the family dynamics, relationships, ups and downs, love and lack of love, vulnerabilities, and everything else.

MotherFatherSon:

Although the BBC programme “MotherFatherSon” has a distinct tenor than Succession, the two-drama series have comparable themes and characters. Like Logan Roy in Succession, Finch is a strong guy who can influence politics.

Black Mirror:

Jesse Armstrong was primarily recognised before the creation of Succession as a sitcom writer (Peep Show, Fresh Meat). But suppose you're looking for anything from Armstrong's earlier body of work that is a little more comparable to Succession. In that case, we'd suggest the episode of the dystopian anthology series Black Mirror that he wrote.