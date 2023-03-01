Love Nwantiti singer CKay shares picture from his Mumbai visit and thanks Jackky Bhagnani for his hospitality

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nigerian singer CKay seems to have had a great time at the Jackky Bhagnani's party as he took to his social media to thank the actor-producer for hosting him. 

    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 1, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Bollywood actor-turned-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani recently hosted a party for the international singer and Love Nwantiti singer CKay at his residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate bash with many star names attending and the Nigerian singer seems to have a great time at the bash as he took to his own social media to thank the actor producer for hosting him. 

    Taking to his social media, CKay shared a sweet group picture with the people at the party and wrote - 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by @varindertchawla

    "Great night with great people. 
    Thanks for your hospitality
    @Jackkybhagnani💜✨"

    Jackky replied to the same on his own social media as he wrote - 

    "It was an honour to have you brother❤ let's create some iconic music together"

    We are super intrigued to know if Jackky is set to collab with the international rapper under his music label Jjust Music or if they are working on a song together for a film of Pooja Entertainment. It would be great international meets Bollywood collaboration and we are hoping hard for it. 

    Also Read: Why was RRR star Jr NTR Not Present at Hollywood Critics’ Awards ceremony? Read this

    While Jackky rocked a black t-shirt with black jeans and black shoes, CKay rocked a Mettalica hoodie with black pants and white sneakers.

    The international meets bollywood bash saw many in attendance including Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Pragya Jaiswal, Mudassar Aziz and Akanksha Sharma amongst others. Jackky is all set to release two of the biggest films of the year under Pooja Entertainment with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ganapath - Part 1.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
