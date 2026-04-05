The trailer for Pradeep Ranganathan and SJ Suryah's 'Love Insurance Kompany' is out. Directed by Vignesh Sivan, the sci-fi film explores a battle between love and technology, where a man challenges an app that dictates romantic fate.

Pradeep Ranganathan and SJ Suryah starrer Love Insurance Kompany's (LIK) trailer is finally out, offering a glimpse into a sci-fi battle between love and technology. Vignesh Sivan's directorial debut, LIK, is slated to release in theatres on April 10. Apart from the lead role, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri Kishan, Shah Rah and Malavika in prominent roles. The film is backed by Nayanthara.

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Love vs Technology: The Plot

The trailer opens with SJ Suryah's introduction of Love Insurance Kompany's app, which determines the fate of romantic relationships between two people. The video introduces the twist when 'Dude' actor Pradeep challenges the norms of technological love after he was refused by Kirthi Shetty due to the analysis of the app.

As per the trailer, the actor crosses paths with Kirthi Shetty at a rehabilitation centre for social media-prone individuals. Dheema appears deeply dependent on her phone, seeking digital validation over real human connection. What follows is the protagonist's heartfelt attempt to convince her that love doesn't need technological approval to exist. It includes Pradeep's confrontation with SJ Suryah and a battle against technology.

Nayanthara Backs Husband's Directorial

Nayanthara shared the trailer on her Instagram handle. She described the film as "a piece of our heart", while signifying the efforts of her husband, Vignesh Sivan, in the movie. View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)

Music and Release Details

The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The movie Love Insurance Kompany has shifted its release date numerous times before deciding to release it on April 10. Earlier, the movie was slated to release in theatres in October last year. (ANI)