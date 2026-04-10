LIK worldwide Review: The Tamil science fiction romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty, began its worldwide run with premieres in the United States on April 9.

The Tamil science fiction romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan, S. J. Suryah, and Krithi Shetty, began its global run with a premiere in the United States on April 9. These screenings took place a few hours before its theatrical debut in India on April 10 (about 6:00 a.m. IST).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As with many films that debut overseas first, early reactions have begun to emerge online, notably on social media site X, where audiences frequently express fast impressions after attending premieres. These early impressions provide a preliminary indication of how the film is being received outside of India, but they are restricted in breadth.

Some early audience comments to these screenings are shown below.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

It is crucial to remember that such replies only represent a tiny percentage of viewers who attended early presentations in overseas markets. They do not reflect a general consensus. A clearer picture of the film's reaction is expected to emerge as it reaches a larger audience across India over the day and weekend.

LIK Plot, Cast, and Crew Details

Vignesh Shivan directed and wrote Love Insurance Kompany, which combines science fiction, romance, and humour. The plot revolves on a young guy who acquires access to a futuristic equipment that permits him to travel to the year 2035. His adventure, motivated by a desire to find a lost love, leads him to a strange organisation that handles relationships like insurance policies, replete with conditions, claims, and predetermined breakup results.

Scroll to load tweet…

Along with the starring trio, the film's supporting cast includes Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G. Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, and Sunil Reddy in crucial parts. Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio collaborated on the picture, and Nayanthara is involved in its production. It is delivered by S. S. Lalit Kumar. Since its initial announcement, the project has been postponed several times before its theatrical premiere on April 10, 2026.

Scroll to load tweet…

Anirudh Ravichander created the film's soundtrack, while Ravi Varman and Sathyan Sooryan handled the photography. The editing is done by Pradeep E. Ragav. Muthurajthangavel contributed production design, Peter Hein choreographed stunts, while Suren G and Alagiakoothan S collaborated on sound design and mixing.

Visual effects work was performed by many teams, with DI finished by Knack Studios. With the film now in cinemas in India, audience reactions from home markets are likely to supplement the early impressions gained from global screenings.