Love In Vietnam portrays the innocent love story of Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, beautifully blending Indian and Vietnamese cultures. The music, locations, and emotions make the film special.

Bollywood consistently releases romantic films, and "Love In Vietnam," directed by Rahat Shah Kazmi, is the latest addition. Starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur, the film not only tells a love story but also showcases the beautiful cultures of India and Vietnam. Here's our review...

What's the story of Love In Vietnam?

The story revolves around Manav (Shantanu Maheshwari) and Simmi (Avneet Kaur), childhood sweethearts deeply in love. Their innocent romance takes a turn when fate leads Manav to Vietnam, where he encounters a picture of Lin (Khả Ngân), leading to a mysterious twist. What's the connection between Manav and Lin? What's Lin's reality? To uncover these secrets, you'll have to watch the film.

Star Cast and Acting

Shantanu Maheshwari delivers a captivating performance, showcasing both innocence and maturity. Avneet Kaur's acting is commendable, especially her strong portrayal in the second half. Khả Ngân's presence is captivating. Veteran actors like Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, and Gulshan Grover also deliver powerful performances.

Direction and Writing

Rahat Kazmi's direction is praiseworthy, placing the film among the best romantic movies. From character development to maintaining the story's flow, his direction shines. Kritika Rampal's story evokes a fresh sense of love, although some script weaknesses might disappoint some viewers.

Music

The music of Love In Vietnam is heartwarming. Songs like 'Jeena Nahi,' 'Pehli Nazar,' 'I'm Ready,' and 'Bade Din Huye' are perfectly placed and enhance the narrative.

Why watch Love In Vietnam?

This film teaches that love isn't just about finding it but also about the struggle to forget. It delves into deep emotions, presenting a love story with honesty and sincerity, unlike typical Bollywood masala films. We rate it 3.5/5 stars.

