Know all about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Rs 15 Crore house in Dubai

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the finest and the most beautiful actresses of all time and also lives a very lavish lifestyle.
One of the most expensive acquisitions was a property in Dubai, for which she paid Rs 15 crore.
The Dubai property is located in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates and has an in-house gym, swimming pool, and a Scavolini-designed kitchen, among other opulent amenities.
She currently resides in a five-bedroom home in Bandra, Mumbai, which cost her Rs 21 crore.
Her home spans 5,500 square feet and is situated in one of Mumbai's most affluent neighborhoods.
According to estimates, she bought the mansion in 2015, and it is now worth more than Rs 50 crore.