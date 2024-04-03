Entertainment

Know all about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Rs 15 Crore house in Dubai

Image credits: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the finest and the most beautiful actresses of all time and also lives a very lavish lifestyle.

Image credits: our own

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Rs 15 Crore Dubai house

One of the most expensive acquisitions was a property in Dubai, for which she paid Rs 15 crore. 

Image credits: social media

The Dubai property is located in Sanctuary Falls in Jumeirah Golf Estates and has an in-house gym, swimming pool, and a Scavolini-designed kitchen, among other opulent amenities.

Image credits: Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Mumbai house

She currently resides in a five-bedroom home in Bandra, Mumbai, which cost her Rs 21 crore.

Image credits: instagram

Her home spans 5,500 square feet and is situated in one of Mumbai's most affluent neighborhoods.

Image credits: instagram

 According to estimates, she bought the mansion in 2015, and it is now worth more than Rs 50 crore.

Image credits: our own
