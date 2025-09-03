Rajasthan police filed an FIR against Sanjay Leela Bhansali and two colleagues for alleged fraud, breach of trust, and misbehavior related to his upcoming film, Love & War

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is facing legal trouble in Rajasthan after a Bikaner court directed the police to register an FIR against him and two colleagues. The case stems from allegations of fraud, breach of trust, and misbehaviour linked to the production of his upcoming film Love & War.

The movie, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles, is being readied for a 2026 theatrical release.

The complaint was lodged by Prateek Raj Mathur, who stated that he had been engaged as a line producer but was later removed from the project without receiving payment. He claimed he had already arranged permissions and logistics for the film’s shooting before his services were abruptly terminated. Mathur also alleged that when he tried to approach the team at a Bikaner hotel, he was treated disrespectfully.

Police officials confirmed that the FIR, filed at the Bichhwal station, names Bhansali alongside Arvind Gill and Utkarsh Bali. The charges include fraud, criminal conspiracy, and intimidation. The investigation is currently underway.

What We Know About Love & War

Although the makers have not disclosed plot details, industry reports suggest the story is set in the 1980s and explores a romance during wartime. The film will mark Ranbir Kapoor’s second project with Bhansali since Saawariya, while Alia Bhatt reunites with the director after Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is Vicky Kaushal’s first association with the filmmaker, though he has previously worked with Ranbir in Sanju and with Alia in Raazi.

There is also speculation that Priyanka Chopra may appear in a special number, though this has not been officially confirmed.