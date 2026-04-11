'Lords of War', the sequel to 'Lord of War', will hit theatres in 2027. Nicolas Cage returns as Yuri Orlov, facing a new rival: his son Anton, played by Bill Skarsgard, who is building his own mercenary army. Andrew Niccol directs.

'Lords of War', the sequel to the 2005 crime thriller Lord of War, is set for a 2027 theatrical release after being acquired by Vertical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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Plot and Key Players

Written and directed by Andrew Niccol, the film will see Nicolas Cage reprise his role as arms dealer Yuri Orlov. The sequel introduces a new conflict as Orlov discovers he has a son, Anton, played by Bill Skarsgard, who is building a powerful mercenary army to rival his father's operations.

Set against the backdrop of America's wars in the Middle East, the narrative explores a tense father-son rivalry within the global arms trade and mercenary networks.

Production and Casting

The film is produced and financed by Vendome Pictures, with additional production support from Saturn Films. Producers include Philippe Rousselet and Fabrice Gianfermi, who also worked on the original film, along with Niccol and Cage, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast also features Laura Harrier, Sylvia Hoeks and Greg Tarzan Davis. The film recently wrapped production in Morocco.

Director's Take

According to Niccol, the sequel expands on the character of Yuri Orlov while introducing a formidable new rival in his son. He noted that Anton is not seeking redemption but aims to surpass his father in the arms trade. "As a storyteller, I always felt there was so much more to explore with the 'merchant of death' that is Nicolas Cage's charming devil, Yuri Orlov. This latest chapter gave me the chance to introduce his ultimate rival: his illegitimate son, Anton -- illegitimate in every sense of the word -- played by the equally roguish Bill Skarsgard. Set against the largely unseen world of mercenaries, the film quickly reveals that Anton isn't out to right his father's wrongs; he's out to top them," said Niccol, as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Future Plans

Vertical is expected to showcase footage from the film at CinemaCon 2026 for exhibitors.