The diverse lineup includes indie artists like Bloodywood and Ankur Tewari, alongside international acts like Knock2, Fujii Kaze, Kehlani, and Lany. Day-wise tickets go on sale September 25 at 12 pm.

Mumbai: The much-awaited India debut of Linkin Park is set to take place on Day Two of Lollapalooza India 2025, scheduled for September 25. Event organisers have officially released the day-wise lineup for the two-day mega music festival, creating a wave of excitement among fans. The day-wise ticket sales will begin at 12 pm on September 25. Fans expected that ticket sales on Day 2 would soar as Linkin Park would take stage for the first time in India. The band, having won multiple GRAMMYs and sold over 100 million records worldwide, which defined music for every teenager with hits like 'In the End', 'Numb', and 'Crawling', has always been one of the highly requested acts in India. Known for his high-energy performances and genre-blending style that fuses punk, pop, and alternative rock, Yungblud has become one of the most exciting young voices in the global music scene. He recently performed Changes at the Black Sabbath concert which received tonnes of praises, and will feature on Day 1.

Playboi Carti, the American rapper and hip-hop icon known for his trailblazing sound and cult following, will headline Day 1. Famous for his chart-topping album Whole Lotta Red and his influence on the new wave of rap, Carti’s inclusion adds a powerful hip-hop edge to the festival’s eclectic lineup. Indie artists have also found a space, with bands such as Bloodywood, Excise Dept, Gauley bhai and Still in Therapy adding value to the festival. Solo performers like Ankur Tewari, Sunflower Tape Machine and Rudy Mukta also promise a good time at the musical event.

January 24: Day 1

Playboi Carti, Yungblud, Knock2, Fujii Kaze, The Midnight, Mother Mother, Prithvi Presents, Hamdi, Hot Milk,, Ankur Tewari, MU540, Zoya, Gauley bhai, Nate08, Pho, Still in Therapy, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine

Opium Presents: Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang

January 25: Day 2

Linkin Park, Kehlani, Lany, Sammy Virji, Bloodywood, Calum Scott, Nubiyan Twist, Baalti, Bunt, Karsh Kale, Oaff Savera, Mxrci, Sen, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Excise Dept, Rudy Mukta, Trance Effect