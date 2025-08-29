Rock legends Linkin Park will make their long-awaited India debut at Lollapalooza 2026. The Mumbai festival's star-studded lineup features global icons and rising indie acts across genres.

The multi-genre music festival, Lollapalooza India, has finally unveiled its 2026 line-up. Rock band Linkin Park will be headlining this two-day music festival, making their highly anticipated debut in India.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, India's leading entertainment destination, which spearheads Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival's Indian edition, announced the lineup on Friday.

Linkin Park, one of the world's leading rock bands, will be performing in India for the first time, marking a significant event on Indian soil.

The band, having won multiple GRAMMYs and sold over 100 million records worldwide, which defined music for every teenager with hits like 'In the End', 'Numb', and 'Crawling', has always been one of the highly requested acts in India.

Over two decades in, they remain unstoppable, with recent releases like 'Lost', 'Friendly Fire' and their latest album From Zero topping charts. Lollapalooza India will take place in Mumbai on January 24 and 25, 2026.

On their debut in India, Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park said, "India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them," as quoted in a press note shared by BookMyShow Live.

Linkin Park is not the only one to make its debut in India with the Lollapalooza music festival. The next year's lineup also includes American rapper and singer Playboi Carti.

The singer is known for his era-defining tracks, including 'Magnolia', 'Sky', and 'Stop Breathing'. After his latest album 'Music', whose all 30 tracks stormed the Billboard Hot 100, the singer have cemented his place as one of the most innovative forces in music today.

Known for his explosive live performances and a sound that blends rap, punk, and experimental electronic music, Carti's presence at Lollapalooza India underscores the festival's commitment to bringing fans closer to the most groundbreaking voices of today.

Carti brings with him his Opium labelmates for one banger set. It includes Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and the duo Homixide Gang.

The Lollapalooza 2026 lineup also includes YUNGBLUD, the British phenomenon whose punk-charged, heart-on-sleeve energy has sparked viral anthems like 'Parents' and 'Fleabag'. The singer has used his art to champion mental health, LGBTQ+ rights and youth empowerment worldwide.

Meanwhile, EDM wunderkind Knock2, just 25 years old and already hailed as the future of bass, will also be arriving in India for Lollapalooza in 2026.

India's very own metal powerhouse, Bloodywood, returns to the Lolla stage with their globally acclaimed blend of folk and metal that has redefined the genre, standing tall as a true export of Indian music.

Calum Scott's stirring ballads will bring festival-wide sing-alongs and emotional high notes after opening for Ed Sheeran's record-breaking show in Mumbai in 2024.

India's indie vanguard takes charge, too.

From Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family's Hindi rock poetics, to tabla maestro and Asian avant-garde pioneer Karsh Kale, known for fusing traditional Indian classical music with electronica, rock and other contemporary genres, are set to perform in Lollapalooza 2026.

OAFF-Savera, the pair behind 'Doobey', will also mesmerise the audience with their performance.

Rising homegrown stars MXRCI will fly the flag for Indian hip-hop, while Brazilian innovator MU540 brings the gritty heat of baile funk straight from São Paulo, and Hot Milk, Manchester's alt-rock rebels, tear up stages with ferocious riffs, restless energy and witty sass.

Lollapalooza India is also expected to become the launchpad for the next wave of India's indie music discoveries, ready to rise and redefine the scene, with Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine and Trance Effect. (ANI)