Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Days after joining Shinde's Shiv Sena, actor Govinda visits Trimbakeshwar to seek blessings ahead of LS polls

    Bollywood actor Govinda was accompanied by his brother Kirti and son Yash during his visit to the temple. Govinda first entered politics in 2004, when he defeated Union Minister Ram Naik on a Congress ticket.

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda joins Shiv Sena; actor visits Trimbakeshwar Temple to seek blessings ahead of polls RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

    Govinda visited the Trimbakeshwar temple in Trimbak, Maharashtra, to seek blessings. He was accompanied by his brother Kirti and son Yash and bowed humbly, symbolising a spiritual moment. The temple administrators and priests congratulated him. Following his recent entrance into the Enkanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, there has been talk that Govinda may run for the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha Constituency. 

    Govinda preferred not to speak on the subject and stayed silent. Govinda's political career began in 2004, when he defeated Union Minister Ram Naik on a Congress ticket, garnering national attention. Now, he has returned to politics.

    Also Read: Here’s why Duniya Vijay’s daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Govinda joins Shiv Sena; actor visits Trimbakeshwar Temple to seek blessings ahead of polls RBA

    As Govinda's political ambitions grow, his return to Trimbakeshwar serves as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of spirituality and public duty, leaving both devotees and political onlookers eagerly anticipating his next move. A few weeks back, Govinda joined the Enkanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. “There was ‘vanvaas’ from 2010 to 2024,” he said, recalling his stint in politics from 2004-2009. “I am joining the Shiv Sena and it is a blessing from God. I thought I would not enter politics anymore,” Govinda expressed.

    “It (vanvaas) is over. I have entered the Ram Rajya under Shinde ji,” he added. Govinda joined the Congress party in 2004 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai North, but lost against the BJP's Ram Naik. He pursued his cinematic career while sitting as a Lok Sabha MP. In January 2008, he chose to leave politics to pursue his acting career.

    Also Read: Did you know Emraan Hashmi once called Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser?

    Govinda, an Indian actor, comedian, dancer, and politician, has appeared in over 165 Hindi films. Govinda is regarded as one of the best and most culturally significant Indian performers of all time, famous for his comedic performances and dancing abilities. He has been nominated for 12 Filmfare Awards, winning two Special Awards and one for Best Comedian.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 8:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Amar Singh Chamkila REVIEW: Is Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS RBA

    Amar Singh Chamkila REVIEW: Is Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra's Netflix film worth your time? Read THIS

    Here's why Duniya Vijay's daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay vkp

    Here’s why Duniya Vijay’s daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral rkn

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral

    Is all well with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress shares cryptic post about 'A Cry For Help' RBA

    Is all well with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress shares cryptic post about 'A Cry For Help'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: THESE two contestants in danger zone; Check rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: THESE two contestants in danger zone; Check

    Recent Stories

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off her ample cleavage in white summer dress; take a look RBA

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora shows off her ample cleavage in white summer dress; take a look

    Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar eye Bronze Medals at Asian Championships osf

    Indian wrestlers Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar Eye Bronze Medals at Asian Championships

    cricket Navjot Singh Sidhu: Hardik Pandya 'natural choice" for white-ball captaincy; backs BCCI's decision osf

    Navjot Singh Sidhu: Hardik Pandya 'natural choice" for white-ball captaincy; backs BCCI's decision

    Punjab Police identifies arrested Khalistan Zindabad Force operative as Prabhpreet Singh Germany AJR

    Punjab Police identifies arrested Khalistan Zindabad Force operative as Prabhpreet Singh Germany

    Kerala: Kochi man loses Rs 1.2 crore to scamsters; Here's how anr

    Kerala: Kochi man loses Rs 1.2 crore to scamsters; Here's how

    Recent Videos

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon