Did you know Emraan Hashmi once called Mallika Sherawat a bad kisser?

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat reunited at a party yesterday after nearly two decades apart. When asked about his 'worst on-screen kiss,' Emraan once mentioned Mallika.

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat reunited 20 years after their 2004 film Murder at film producer Anand Pandit's daughter's wedding reception in Mumbai on Thursday (April 11) night, causing quite a stir online.

Emraan and Mallika appear to have finally reconciled as they hug and are photographed together at the party. Did you know Emraan once snubbed Mallika on Koffee with Karan?

When Emraan debuted on director Karan Johar's talk programme Koffee with Karan (KWK) in 2014, he admitted that his legendary kiss with Mallika Sherawat in Murder was his worst kiss on TV.

When Karan questioned him about his finest kiss, Emraan said, "There were many in Murder 2 (2011) with Jacqueline Fernandez." Asked about his 'worst on-screen kiss', Emraan did not hesitate before naming Mallika.

When Emraan and Mallika's Murder was released 20 years ago, it was a huge success. However, the two did not get along throughout filming. During an interview in 2021, Mallika discussed her argument with Emraan on the Murder set and how they never communicated again.

On The Love Laugh Live Show, when presenter Mandira Bedi questioned about her conflicts with co-stars, Mallika remarked, "The funniest (fight) was with Emraan Hashmi after or during Murder. We didn't talk, and now I believe that was childish. We had a disagreement after the film, maybe during advertising. It was very inappropriate and childish on my part as well. "I am no less." Mallika stated that they are no longer in contact.