Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Here’s why Duniya Vijay’s daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay

    Monica Vijay, daughter of Sandalwood actor Duniya Vijay, has changed her name to Rithnya ahead of her film debut to differentiate herself from her sister Monisha and avoid confusion. Duniya Vijay is set to star in a new film directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi. Monica's decision reflects her determination to establish her own identity in the industry.

    Here's why Duniya Vijay's daughter, Monica Vijay changed her name to Rithnya Vijay vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

    Ahead of her much-anticipated debut in the film industry, Monica Vijay, daughter of renowned actor Duniya Vijay, has made a significant decision—to change her name to Rithnya. This move aims to differentiate herself from her sister Monisha and avoid any confusion in the industry.

    Duniya Vijay, a well-known figure in the Sandalwood industry, is set to star in a new film directed by Jadesh Kumar Hampi, portraying a resilient character facing life's challenges. The recently unveiled poster of the movie has stirred excitement among fans.

    Salaga: Duniya Vijay receives blessings from Shivarajkumar before starting work on directorial debut

    Monica, one of Vijay's three children, opted for the name change to establish her own identity as she ventures into the colourful world of cinema. With aspirations to follow in her father's footsteps, Monica's decision reflects her determination to make a mark in the industry.

    After Kichcha Sudeep, Duniya Vijay turns director with Salaga

    In an interview, Monica shared her reasons for the name change, citing the need to avoid confusion with the names Monica and Monisha, which were already familiar to people. By adopting the name Rithnya, she hopes to set herself apart and build her own identity in the industry.

    As Duniya Vijay prepares for his upcoming project under the direction of Jadesh Kumar Hampi, Monica's decision marks a significant milestone in her journey as an actress, generating anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting her debut alongside her father.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral rkn

    Did South actors Anju Kurian, Darshan get married? Pics goes viral

    Is all well with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress shares cryptic post about 'A Cry For Help' RBA

    Is all well with Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Actress shares cryptic post about 'A Cry For Help'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: THESE two contestants in danger zone; Check rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: THESE two contestants in danger zone; Check

    Ludhiana Court rejects request to postpone release of Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti's film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' RKK

    Ludhiana Court rejects request to postpone release of Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti's film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

    'Aavesham' vs 'Varshangalkku Shesham': Who finished better at Day 1 box office collection? Read rkn

    'Aavesham' vs 'Varshangalkku Shesham': Who finished better at Day 1 box office collection? Read

    Recent Stories

    Kerala collects Rs 34 crore to save Kozhikode native from death penalty in Saudi Arabia rkn

    Kerala collects Rs 34 crore to save Kozhikode native from death penalty in Saudi Arabia

    Entertainment Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black osf

    Isha Negi HOT photos: 7 times Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant's girlfriend stunned in black

    Samosa to Jalebi: 7 tasty snacks to enjoy on Baisakhi 2024 gcw

    Samosa to Jalebi: 7 tasty snacks to enjoy on Baisakhi 2024

    THIS university grants menstrual leave for female students from academic session 2024 2025 gcw

    THIS University grants ‘menstrual leave' for female students from academic session 2024–25

    HOTNESS ALERT! Don't miss out Namrata Malla's SEXY dance moves, see pictures RKK

    HOTNESS ALERT! Don't miss out Namrata Malla's SEXY dance moves, see pictures

    Recent Videos

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon