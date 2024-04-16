Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls

Bollywood actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut spend quality time with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, says ‘It Was An Experience Which I’ll Cherish All My Life’

Kangana Ranaut's recent revelation of her political ambitions as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has sparked widespread interest. Her spiritual visit to Dharamshala, where she met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, brought a new dimension to her political activities.

In a touching interview with ANI, Ranaut characterised her encounter with the Dalai Lama as wonderful and memorable. She expressed profound respect for his divine aura, emphasising the emotional effect of being in his company. This interaction underlined Ranaut's spiritual leanings and her admiration for great spiritual people.

Ranaut shared her thoughts on Instagram, emphasising the importance of her spiritual journey in relation to her political objectives. Her choice to run from Mandi, a historically significant district traditionally supporting the Congress party, sets the setting for a fascinating electoral struggle in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As Himachal Pradesh prepares for elections on June 1, the BJP hopes to preserve its grip in the area after winning all four Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The election results, comprising both parliamentary and assembly seats, will be counted on June 4.

एक नहीं 2 सरकारें बनाएंगे,

देश और प्रदेश दोनों में कमल खिलाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/Xx0UNK9xqO — Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) April 14, 2024

The Mandi seat is symbolic as a stronghold of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family. With Kangana Ranaut entering the political sphere, the electoral dynamics in Mandi promise to be interesting, especially given the region's political history and contemporary situation.

Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Emergency, in which she plays both lead actor and director, adds another depth to her varied career. With her eclectic interests and unflinching Resolve, she continues to enchant viewers as she navigates the crossroads of art, spirituality, and politics.