Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls

    Bollywood actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut spend quality time with Dalai Lama in Dharamshala, says ‘It Was An Experience Which I’ll Cherish All My Life’

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut meets Dalai Lama in Dharamshala ahead of polls RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 12:39 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's recent revelation of her political ambitions as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, has sparked widespread interest. Her spiritual visit to Dharamshala, where she met Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, brought a new dimension to her political activities.

    In a touching interview with ANI, Ranaut characterised her encounter with the Dalai Lama as wonderful and memorable. She expressed profound respect for his divine aura, emphasising the emotional effect of being in his company. This interaction underlined Ranaut's spiritual leanings and her admiration for great spiritual people. 

    Also Read: (Video) Kapil Sharma visits Vaishno Devi Temple on his 43rd birthday with family

    Ranaut shared her thoughts on Instagram, emphasising the importance of her spiritual journey in relation to her political objectives. Her choice to run from Mandi, a historically significant district traditionally supporting the Congress party, sets the setting for a fascinating electoral struggle in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

    As Himachal Pradesh prepares for elections on June 1, the BJP hopes to preserve its grip in the area after winning all four Lok Sabha seats in 2019. The election results, comprising both parliamentary and assembly seats, will be counted on June 4.

    Also Read: Vidya Balan to have dance face-off with Madhuri Dixit in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'?

    The Mandi seat is symbolic as a stronghold of the late former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's family. With Kangana Ranaut entering the political sphere, the electoral dynamics in Mandi promise to be interesting, especially given the region's political history and contemporary situation.

    Kangana Ranaut's latest film, Emergency, in which she plays both lead actor and director, adds another depth to her varied career. With her eclectic interests and unflinching Resolve, she continues to enchant viewers as she navigates the crossroads of art, spirituality, and politics.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Sai Pallavi's old video goes viral; Ramayana actress' seen dancing on Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani' RBA

    WATCH: Sai Pallavi's old video goes viral; Ramayana actress' seen dancing on Katrina Kaif's 'Sheila Ki Jawani'

    Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Suspects did 3 recce missions, stayed in Panvel for 15 days

    Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Suspects did 3 recce missions, stayed in Panvel for 15 days

    WATCH Ranveer Singh, Atlee dance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lungi Dance' at Shankar's daughter's wedding RBA

    WATCH: Ranveer Singh, Atlee dance to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lungi Dance' at Shankar's daughter's wedding

    Veteran Sandalwood actor, director Dwarakish passes away vkp

    BREAKING: Veteran Sandalwood actor, director Dwarakish passes away

    Video Kapil Sharma visits Vaishno Devi Temple on his 43rd birthday with family RBA

    (Video) Kapil Sharma visits Vaishno Devi Temple on his 43rd birthday with family

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16 2024: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, April 16: Price of one sovereign of gold crosses Rs 54000; Check

    Interest rate cuts unlikely in India for FY 2024-25: Morgan Stanley

    Interest rate cuts unlikely in India for FY 2024-25: Morgan Stanley

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur? rkn

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Will LDF make a comeback in Alathur?

    Patanjali misleading ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; SC next hearing on April 23 AJR

    Patanjali misleading ad: Ramdev, Balkrishna Acharya ready for 'public apology'; SC next hearing on April 23

    Come back stronger Maxi Fans support Glenn Maxwell after RCB star takes 'mental & physical' break from IPL 2024 snt

    'Come back stronger Maxi': Fans support Maxwell after RCB star takes 'mental & physical' break from IPL 2024

    Recent Videos

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'The good period for BJP has ended; its thinking is not good for India'

    AK Antony EXCLUSIVE! 'If Modi comes to power, it will be death knell for India'

    Video Icon
    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH) snt

    Is Beetroot really vegetable Viagra? Here's what science says (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon