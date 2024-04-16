Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vidya Balan to have dance face-off with Madhuri Dixit in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'?

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

    Kartik Aaryan is filming for his upcoming horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

    Anees Bazmee directs the film, which also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead parts. Madhuri Dixit is reportedly said to have been cast in a key role.

    According to the latest reports, Vidya and Madhuri will compete in a dance-off in the film to the song 'Ami Je Tomar'.

    According to rumors, Vidya and Madhuri represent grace, and the producers intend to capitalize on their aura with a special dance routine in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

    Bhushan Kumar and his team are working on a new rendition of 'Ami Je Tomar' to be picturized on Vidya.

    The modalities of shooting the song are being worked out, but if all goes as planned, the team hopes to film this unique dance routine in the following month.

    The film is slated to hit theaters on Diwali 2024 and it was confirmed that Akshay Kumar will not be part of the film. 

