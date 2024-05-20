Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela looks MAGICAL as she wears celestial-themed gown, see pictures

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urvashi Rautela is now attending the 77th Cannes Film Festival in France and has been providing her fans with lovely peeks of herself. 

    After looking gorgeous in two of her looks, she now gave a sneak glimpse at her third appearance on the red carpet, and she once again wowed the audience.

    Urvashi Rautela attended the premiere of 'Emilia Perez', a 2024 musical criminal comedy film written and directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Karla Sofía Gascon, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Edgar Ramirez, among others.

    The 30-year-old actress' third appearance on the red carpet included a unique gown fashioned by renowned designer Sylwia Romaniuk. 

    Urvashi Rautela's gown was embellished with drawings of celestial bodies and had an off-the-shoulder fit.

    The actress accessorized her celestial-themed gown with a beautiful diamond-adorned necklace, bold rings, and bangles. The necklace also had a pink and silver ombre appearance, with a small heart-shaped sapphire affixed to one side. 

    Urvashi completed her look with glam makeup, including peachy lips, winged eyes, flushed and highlighted cheeks, and a messy top-knot bun hairstyle.

