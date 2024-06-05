Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: THIS Telugu actress wins against BJP's star candidate Locket Chatterjee

Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Telugu actress-turned Trinamool Congress leader Rachna Banerjee, whose original name is Jhumjhum Banerjee, is a well-known figure in Kolkata. Rachna has done movies in Telugu like Pedda Manushulu, Neethone Vuntani, Athani, and Raayudu.

Rachna Banerjee, formerly Jhumjhum Banerjee, is a well-known personality in Kolkata. She is an Indian actress, businesswoman, television presenter, and politician who won the seat from the Hoogly constituency. After winning over her audience on television, Rachna seemed to have wowed them while campaigning. Let's see if she won the Lok Sabha 2024 election.

Who is Rachna Banerjee?

Rachna Banerjee won the Lok Sabha 2024 election by a large majority. Notably, the actress-turned-politician was opposed to Locket Chatterjee. Rachna defeated Locket by a margin of over 60,000 thousand votes. Rachna received the ticket for the Trinamool Congress party in the Hooghly seat. Locket, on the other hand, received a ticket from the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Also Read: LS elections 2024: Kangana to Arun Govil, celebs political performance

Rachna was born in Calcutta (Kolkata) and has largely worked in the Bengali industry. She featured in 35 Bengali films. Rachna has also collaborated with megastar Prosenjit Chatterjee. Rachna is a popular actress in both the Bengali and Telugu cinema industries.

The actress also acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. Rachna has appeared in several Telugu films, including Pedda Manushulu, Neethone Vuntani, Athani, and Raayudu. Notably, she has appeared in over 18 Telugu films to date. The actress has also starred in a number of successful films alongside Jagapathi Babu, Chiranjeevi, Srikanth, and Balakrishna.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut journey: From films, controversies to political victory

On the other side, Locket Chatterjee allegedly entered politics as a member of the All India Trinamool Congress. Locket later cut connections with Trinamool and joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in 2015. In 2017, Locket succeeded Roopa Ganguly as head of the BJP Mahila Morcha in West Bengal.

Latest Videos