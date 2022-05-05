Lock Upp's Nisha Rawal is celebrating something special; read on

Nisha Rawal celebrates the milestone of reaching 1 Million on Instagram. She says, "Even one follower is equal to one million today"

Lock Upp frame Nisha Rawal, who won million hearts throughout her time in the game, celebrates the achievement on social media. The actress is one of Instagram's most inspiring women. From coping with a messy divorce to being a single mother, she has dealt with it maturely.

Nisha wrote a long caption on her Instagram wherein she wrote "The POWER OF “ONE”, is what I believe in. The joy I carry in my heart on the addition of even “ONE” follower is the same as “ONE Million” today.

Every “ONE” day is a sign that we are alive and still in the middle of writing our story. “ONE” is strength, it is unity, it is unstoppable energy. In the end we all shall merge into the universe and become “ONE”. Therefore choosing “ONE” goal, “ONE” purpose that can become a driving force of our life is the “ONE” most important thing. You and Me are “ONE”. You have made in “ONE” in a million today and thank you for this beautiful feeling. Immense gratitude and tons of love to each “ONE” of you!

Nisha has been in several music videos and programmes, including Lakshmi Tere Aangan Kii, Shaadi Mubaarak, and Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. She was most recently featured in LockUpp, where she was voted the most popular competitor.

In an interview with India Today, Nisha Rawal disclosed the two things she did after being evicted from Lock Upp. "Of course, Kavish was sound asleep the night I left the show. On the following Sunday, I spent the entire day with him. I took him to the trampoline park, where we ate pizza and played bumper cars. We spent a significant amount of time together. I then put him to bed. Then I promised him I'd leave him off at school, get him up from school, and put him to sleep as much as possible ", Nisha said.