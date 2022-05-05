Yash after KGF: Chapter 2 - Here's what 'Rocking Star' is doing post blockbuster

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published May 5, 2022, 3:33 PM IST

    Yash is rejoicing at the success of his KGF: Chapter 2 film. The actor, whose fame was previously limited to Karnataka, has become a household name.

    Fans praise Kannada actor Yash for dropping a multi-crore endorsement contract for a pan masala brand a few days back as the much-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2 continues to do well at the box office. 

    Yash's reputation and renown have soared thanks to the KGF series alone. He now has a large fan base in India and overseas since the two-part film has become India's second-largest box office smash behind Baahubali 2.

    There have been a large number of offers as a result of it. Filmmakers from all around the country have approached the actor. On the other hand, the actor is not in a rush and is taking his time to choose his next project.

    Puri Jagannadh, a Telugu filmmaker, had also contacted him with a script, but Yash turned it down. Currently, the Rocking Star is supposed to be collaborating with Mufti's Narthan. However, nothing is known about his upcoming film.
     

    According to rumours, Yash does not want to make the same mistake as Prabhas. Following the huge success of Baahubali, the Telugu actor agreed to several projects, but none of them could compare to SS Rajamouli's blockbusters. The actor is set to make his next project announcement soon. Also Read: Eid 2022 Box Office Collection: KGF 2 sets new record

    Meanwhile, KGF 2 has outperformed SS Rajamouli's RRR in terms of box office receipts. In India, the Yash-starrer has made over Rs 1000 crore, while the Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer have made a little over Rs 900 crore. Also Read: KGF: Chapter 2: Yash's film creates records at regional as well as worldwide box office

