'Friends' star Lisa Kudrow has sparked a debate on TV comedy, stating modern sitcoms are 'too afraid' to make jokes that might make audiences uncomfortable. She feels they lack the boldness and unpredictable humour of classics like 'Friends'.

Actor Lisa Kudrow has sparked fresh debate around the state of television comedy, saying modern sitcoms are "too afraid" to take risks that could make audiences uncomfortable. As per Variety, in a recent interview, the 'Friends' star expressed her disconnect with many contemporary multi-camera shows, suggesting they lack the boldness that once defined the genre.

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Comedy 'Too Afraid' to Make People Uncomfortable

Kudrow, best known for playing Phoebe Buffay across all 10 seasons of Friends, said she is "not drawn" to newer sitcoms filmed in front of live audiences. Reflecting on the evolution of comedy, she pointed to classics like '30 Rock', 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' as examples of sharp writing and fearless humour. "I wish they were evolving," Kudrow said, questioning whether the genre is progressing or stagnating. She added that current shows often play it safe, avoiding jokes that might challenge viewers.

"I feel like we've been too afraid to make jokes that might make people uncomfortable," she said, as quoted by Variety. According to Kudrow, strong comedy thrives on surprise and unpredictability. "The really good ones, they're not tame jokes. They're jokes that are kind of, 'I can't believe you just said that,'" she said, emphasising that unexpected humour is essential to the craft, as quoted by Variety.

On Misconceptions About Phoebe Buffay

The actor also revisited her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in 'Friends', a character widely perceived as eccentric and naive. Kudrow revealed that during the peak of 'Friends', audiences frequently described Phoebe as a "ditz", a label she never agreed with.

"At the time, people said, 'She's such a ditz,'" Kudrow recalled, adding, "But to me, she wasn't," as quoted by Variety. She explained that Phoebe's unconventional nature was often misunderstood, adding that the character was never meant to be seen as unintelligent.

'Friends', which aired from 1994 to 2004, remains one of the most influential sitcoms in television history. Kudrow's performance earned her a Primetime Emmy Award in 1998 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. (ANI)