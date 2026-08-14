Everyone knows about Nagarjuna and his sons, but there's another young woman in the Akkineni family who is making waves. She is Nagarjuna's grand-niece and is already handling a major role at Annapurna Studios. Her family's story is also one of great personal tragedy and strength.

In Tollywood, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao, or ANR, built an entire empire. Today, the Akkineni family members are at the top of the film and business world. King Nagarjuna is one of Tollywood's biggest stars, and his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil, are also shining as heroes. When we think of the Akkineni family, these are the faces that usually come to mind. But there are many other family members working hard behind the scenes.

Did you know that a young woman, who is Nagarjuna's grand-niece, is now managing the affairs of Annapurna Studios? Yes, it's true. She is none other than the daughter of Nagarjuna's niece, Supriya Yarlagadda. Supriya has always kept her daughter away from the media, which is why not much is known about her. However, reports say that her daughter is now handling key responsibilities at Annapurna Studios.

Supriya's daughter finished her education abroad and even worked for several multinational companies. Now, she has joined the family business at Annapurna Studios. Her mother, Supriya, is the Executive Director of the studio, and it's said that her daughter also holds a very good position. Their family has seen some very tough times. Supriya and her brother Sumanth's parents, Surendra Yarlagadda and Satyavathi, passed away at a young age.

After their parents' death, their grandfather, the great ANR, raised both Supriya and Sumanth. Later, Supriya made her acting debut opposite Pawan Kalyan in the film 'Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi'. But that was the only film she ever acted in as a lead heroine. She fell in love with and married Charan Reddy, who was the hero in Shriya Saran's debut film, 'Ishtam'. The couple had a daughter together.

A Single Mother's Strength

Unfortunately, Charan Reddy struggled with alcoholism and passed away from health complications at the young age of 37. Even before that, Supriya and Charan Reddy had gotten a divorce. Supriya raised their daughter all by herself as a single mother. Charan Reddy passed away in 2012. Despite all these tragedies, Supriya's daughter has followed in her mother's footsteps, proving her talent and taking on major responsibilities at Annapurna Studios.