Peter Capaldi has been cast in a recurring guest star role for Season 6 of 'Only Murders in the Building'. The upcoming season, now in production, will see the main trio head to London for a new mystery and will stream on JioHotstar in India.

Critically acclaimed actor and director Peter Capaldi has officially been cast in a recurring guest star role for the upcoming sixth season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy series, 'Only Murders in the Building'.

New Season, New Location

According to the press note by JioHotstar, Season 6 is currently in production. For the first time in the show's history, the beloved crime-solving trio, played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, will venture overseas, leaving New York City to unravel a brand-new mystery in the heart of London.

Star-Studded Ensemble

The actor Capaldi is popularly known for his role as the 12th Doctor in 'Doctor Who' and his BAFTA-winning role as Malcolm Tucker in 'The Thick of It'. The other cast includes Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman, and Jim Broadbent, among others.

Specific details regarding Capaldi's character are being kept under tight wraps by the show's creators.

Acclaimed Series and Premise

The show has received nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. For their performances, Martin, Short, and Gomez have gained acting nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards, and the cast of the fourth season received the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

The show revolves around three neighbours, Charles, Oliver and Mabel, as they find purpose and chaos in solving murders that hit close to home through their true-crime podcast, turning their New York apartment building into a playground of mystery and mischief.

Where to Watch in India

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 will stream exclusively on JioHotstar in India. (ANI)