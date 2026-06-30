Makers of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' unveiled the film's first-look posters. The romantic drama starring Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Gaurav Dhingra, and Akaisha Vats will be released in theatres worldwide in October 2026.

The makers of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' has unveiled the film's first-look posters and announced that the romantic drama will be released in theatres worldwide in October 2026. Produced by Sammy Nanwani and directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada alongside Gaurav Dhingra and Akaisha Vats. The ensemble cast also includes Zarina Wahab, Vikram Kochhar, Upasana Singh, Indira Tiwari, Chhaya Kadam, Rahul Dev, Pooja Katyal, Ankiit Arora and Amit Behl.

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Producer on Film's Vision and Cinematic Scale

According to the makers, the two posters offer a glimpse into the film's emotional narrative and large-scale cinematic setting. While the first poster captures a deeply emotional, soul-stirring intensity between the leads, the second hints at a grand, sweeping canvas that promises to redefine timeless romance on the big screen, as per the press release.

Sharing the vision behind the project, producer Sammy Nanwani said in a statement, "I am making this film to take to the world with several ongoing wars the magic of the Indian peace-loving heart."

Speaking about the poster launch and the film, Nanwani added, "Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story is not just a film, it is an experience of love that defies boundaries. The incredible response to our first two posters is incredibly humbling." "Having cinematic stalwarts like Mahesh Manjrekar and Jaya Prada, along with such a remarkably talented ensemble of actors, elevates the canvas entirely. We wanted to give the audience a taste of both the intimate emotion and the grand cinematic scale that director Indrajit Lankesh, Charan Suvarna and the entire team have brought to life. October has always been a magical month for massive cinematic spectacles, and we cannot wait to bring this labour of love to theatres worldwide in October 2026," he said.

Release Date and Future Announcements

The makers said additional details about the lead pair, the film's music album and the official teaser will be announced in the coming weeks.

'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story' is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in October 2026. (ANI)